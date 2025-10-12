Match Recap: LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 1 – October 11

LA Galaxy defeated FC Dallas 2–1 on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in MLS Regular Season 2025 action.
The match began with early chances as Petar Musa missed wide for FC Dallas in the 6′, followed by Gabriel Pec forcing a save in the 8′. Musa and Shaq Moore both missed attempts in the 11′ before LA Galaxy earned multiple corners. The game's complexion changed dramatically in the 16′ when Logan Farrington was sent off for violent conduct, leaving FC Dallas down to ten men.
LA Galaxy capitalized on their numerical advantage when Elijah Wynder opened the scoring in the 42′, finishing from outside the box with an assist from Gabriel Pec. John Nelson hit the post in the 45′ as the hosts pressed for more.
FC Dallas responded after the break with substitutes Anderson Julio and Samuel Sarver making immediate impact. Julio equalized in the 52′, converting from the center of the box with assists from Samuel Sarver and Shaq Moore.
Gabriel Pec secured the victory for LA Galaxy in the 87′, scoring from the center of the box with assistance from Emiro Garces to complete a match that saw both teams create numerous chances despite the early red card.
This story was automatically generated based on match data. Content has not been reviewed by editorial staff.
