Match Recap: Inter Miami CF 4, Atlanta United FC 0 – October 11

Inter Miami CF defeated Atlanta United 4–0 on Saturday at Chase Stadium in MLS Regular Season 2025 action, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and providing an assist.
The match began with intense pressure from both sides. Luis Suárez had an early shot blocked in the 2′, while Dominik Chong Qui forced a save in the 8′ for Atlanta. Inter Miami responded with multiple attempts, including saved shots from Tadeo Allende in the 11′ and Lionel Messi in the 13′ and 21′.
The breakthrough came in the 39′ when Lionel Messi finished from the right side of the box, assisted by Baltasar Rodríguez. Luis Suárez nearly doubled the lead in the 45+3′, hitting the crossbar from the center of the box.
Inter Miami extended their advantage in the second half as Jordi Alba scored in the 52′, assisted by Lionel Messi. Luis Suárez added the third goal in the 61′ from outside the box. Atlanta continued to create chances, with Emmanuel Latte Lath missing attempts in the 65′ and Jamal Thiaré having a shot blocked in the 75′.
Messi sealed the victory in the 87′, converting from the center of the box with assistance from Jordi Alba to complete the comprehensive win.
This story was automatically generated based on match data. Content has not been reviewed by editorial staff.
