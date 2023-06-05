Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United: Look for Bouanga to score

LAFC could not repeat their 2020 heroics as they came up short in the CONCACAF Champions League Final against Club León at home this weekend. Still, they have an immediate chance to bounce back as Atlanta United travel to BMO Stadium in MLS’ sole midweek fixture this week.

This is Jack Collins from The Game Day to break down this week's showdown between LAFC and Atlanta United.

Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United Odds

Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United betting lines are current as of June 5 at 11:00 am ET and were found at bet365 Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAFC (-154) • Atlanta (+350)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-175) • Under 2.5 (+135)

Both Teams To Score: Yes (-163) • No (+120)

Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United Match Prediction

Los Angeles FC 3:1 Atlanta United

Sometimes a loss in a final, especially one that’s so big, can knock a team’s confidence, but Steve Cherundolo’s comments in the wake of Sunday’s loss to Club León suggest that LAFC are already looking forwards rather than back.

And there’s plenty of reason for positivity around the black and gold. While they sit third in the Western Conference, only Cincinnati boasts a higher points per game record than LAFC, and they’ve not conceded more than a single goal at home to any opponent throughout this MLS season.

In fact, nobody has conceded fewer across the league than LAFC’s 10 - although it should be taken into account that they have played the fewest games due to their continental commitments.

It doesn’t stop there, either. Since LAFC’s MLS debut in 2018, they have lost only once to an Eastern Conference opponent at home - and that was that season’s MLS Cup winners New York City FC, back in May 2021.

So far this season, only New England have come across to play in Los Angeles, and they were routed 4-0 by a rampant home side, with Dénis Bouanga getting a brace.

It’s been a magnificent season so far for the Gabonese forward. He has 17 goals and six assists across all competitions for LAFC in just 20 games, including a league-high 10 in MLS - a total matched only by Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar, last year’s MVP.

So we can be pretty sure we know what we’ll get from LAFC, but Atlanta remains an enigma. Consistently entertaining, they will be a neutral’s favorite this year, but mostly because they can veer wildly from the sublime to the ridiculous in seconds.

It’s easy to look at a streak of unbeaten in four games and suggest some consistency coming, but that would be off the mark.

Three draws in the last three have included an inexplicable dropping of points against the Revs, having come from two down to lead 3-2, only to throw away two points late in the game with yet another defensive lapse. It’s not the first time - Atlanta have already dropped 8 points from winning positions in the second half of games this season.

This lack of defensive solidity has dogged Gonzalo Pineda’s side, and only Charlotte have conceded more than their 28 goals against this campaign.

The firepower is there for all to see - at the other end, the Five Stripes have scored the joint-second most goals this season, but while their games are often free-flowing and very watchable, it’s been somewhat chaotic, to say the least.

With Giorgos Giakoumakis suspended after picking up another yellow card against New England, it’s hard to back them to have the attacking power to match LAFC in a firefight, even with Thiago Almada shining as brightly as ever.

Los Angeles FC vs Atlanta United Best Bet

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-175) • Bet365 Sportsbook

LAFC are hurting from their CCL final defeat and will look to appease a home crowd who expected better on Sunday. Atlanta are porous defensively and yet looks set to stick to their guns.

Dénis Bouanga Anytime Goalscorer (-120) • Bet365 Sportsbook