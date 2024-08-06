Leagues Cup: Key players to watch in Round of 32

Just like that, the Leagues Cup group stage is essentially over.

Which MLS players should you be watching as the knockout stages kick off?

We had penalty shootouts, absurd line-breaking passes from Riqui Puig , early looks at new Designated Players, and so much more. Now it’s time for the Round of 32, where the margins get even thinner as MLS and LIGA MX clubs battle for regional superiority.

Up against an Austin FC team that made their money averaging 25.5% possession (yes, you read that right) across their two group stage games against Pumas UNAM and CF Monterrey, LAFC will need the creative version of Bouanga to show up Wednesday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). Steve Cherundolo will, no doubt, rely on Bouanga’s right foot, vision and uber-skillful dribbling ability to unbalance a compact 4-4-2 block.

He snagged 17 non-penalty goals and six primary assists in the 2023 regular season, capturing the Golden Boot presented by Audi. In this year’s regular season, the Gabon international has nine non-penalty goals and seven primary assists. He’s taken a slight back seat on the scoring front to become an even better playmaker: Bouanga’s expected assisted goals per 90 minutes have risen from 0.29 last year to 0.35 this year. In the Leagues Cup group stage, Bouanga finished tied for the tournament lead in assists, with three.

LAFC ’s decision to put pen to paper on Bouanga back in the 2022 summer transfer window was an all-timer. After spending the rest of the 2022 campaign – one in which LAFC collected the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup – bedding in, Bouanga took over last season.

I’ll tell you what: You don’t have to go too far down the list of the best-ever MLS signings to get to Denis Bouanga .

Why pay special attention to Jordi Alba ahead of Inter Miami’s clash with Toronto FC, rather than any of his other high-powered teammates?

Let me explain.

When you’re preparing for a matchup against Toronto, it doesn’t take much time to decipher the game’s most important tactical battle. Spoiler alert: It’s anything and everything happening on Federico Bernardeschi’s side of the field.

John Herdman’s use of Bernardeschi as an inverted right wingback this year has been a big topic of discussion all season. The MLS All-Star has adapted to his role impressively well. He’s defended with more intensity than you would expect (which still isn’t to say he’s defended at a terribly high level) and attacked with more skill and precision than his fellow Italian DP Lorenzo Insigne or any of his other teammates.

Toronto FC are Bernardeschi’s team, and Tata Martino knows it. That’s why it’s going to be even more fascinating than normal to watch how Alba moves up and down the field from his left back spot against Toronto.

Alba, who has eight combined goals and assists in his last 11 games, will line up opposite Bernardeschi. When the Italian steps high, the former FC Barcelona man will have to decide just how aggressive he wants to be. There’s always real attacking payoff to Alba stepping up the wing. But would he be better served by staying deeper to deal with Bernardeschi’s forays?