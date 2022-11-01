LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union: Which difference-makers will decide MLS Cup 2022?

I know we’re supposed to be talking about MLS Cup here (and not the World Cup), but if you’ll allow me to look ahead to the end of this month, I’d like to say this: José Cifuentes could be one of the biggest winners of the World Cup. After posting 7g/7a this year with LAFC and finishing near the top of basically every metric, Cifuentes is primed to become a household name in Qatar with Ecuador.