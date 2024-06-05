LAFC sign goalkeeper Thomas Hasal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

Hasal, 24, was out of contract after spending 2019-23 as a Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown player. He posted six clean sheets in 34 appearances.

Internationally, Hasal played for Canada at the Concacaf Under-20 Championships in 2017 and 2018.

LAFC, MLS Cup champions in 2022, have French legend Hugo Lloris as their starting goalkeeper. Abraham Romero is their primary backup.