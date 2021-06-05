Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign 18-year-old defender Mamadou Fall

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed defender Mamadou Fall off of MLS Waivers to a two-year deal with options through 2024, it was announced Friday.

Fall, an 18-year-old from Senegal, will occupy an international slot on the Black and Gold's roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

Fall joins from the Soccer Institute of Montverde Academy in Orlando, Florida and is a former teammate of current LAFC defender Mohamed Traore. They both arrived stateside via the Salif Diao's Sport4Charity Organization and were selected to Senegal’s U-17 national team in 2019.

During the 2019 season, Fall trained with the U-17 and U-19 academy teams for La Liga side Villarreal. Now, he’s looking to climb the ladder in MLS.

LAFC have an affiliate partnership with USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights, giving Fall an alternative path toward playing time. Las Vegas are coached by former US men’s national team fullback Steve Cherundolo, with several LAFC youngsters continually loaned out to receive competitive minutes.

