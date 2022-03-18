LAFC's Mamadou Fall: Inspired by Paolo Maldini, chasing Europe & sparked by Senegalese roots

“I realized if I take this serious, I’ll be at the top in a few years,” Fall told MLSsoccer.com. “If I take this serious, people will be watching me play.”

He went to a tournament in France, playing against elite competition with his team around when he was 14 years old. Later, he got to train with Spanish club Villarreal and had a training stint with Manchester United set up that unfortunately fell through. Still, being in Europe, playing against contemporaries and vying for the dream of becoming a professional, made it all seem possible.

Fall’s talent at a young age became obvious, though, and he got linked up with a more serious youth team and got to take a couple of eye-opening trips.

Like any other soccer-crazed boy growing up in Senegal, Fall quelled his insatiable itch to play any chance he could – even if that meant skipping school without his parents' permission. That was not a habit his father particularly enjoyed. Plus, wanting to make it at the highest level and actually having the capacity to do it are two vastly different ideas.

Mbacke is his dad’s middle name as well as his. People around MLS certainly know that name now. At 19 years old, the sky’s the limit for the Senegalese defender. At this rate, plenty more fans will watch him shine before long in Europe.

"He was telling me I was not going to make it, he said people usually don't make it," Fall said. "I said I'm going to make it. If I make it, I'm going to put your name on the back of my jersey, and I'll make you proud."

Long before his MLS debut, his father was worried he wouldn't make it. He even told his son as much, directly. So Mamadou told his dad he'd get his name on the back of his jersey when he turned pro. That's why the back of his jersey reads "Mbacke" and not "Fall."

People are watching him play in MLS for LAFC , a breakout rising star at center back with a disproportionately elevated knack for scoring goals in his young career, with five tallies already in 22 appearances.

"He told me I wasn't going to make it. I said, 'if I make it, I'm going to put your name on the back of my jersey. I'm going to make you proud.'" - Mamadou Fall #LAFC pic.twitter.com/U1qDQPQPCd

Coming to America

Fall grew up in Senegal and thanks to the Sport4Charity Organization based out of Dakar, an opportunity to go to the prestigious Montverde Academy in Florida was facilitated. Sport4Charity was founded by Salif Diao, a former Senegalese international who played for Liverpool and Stoke City, among other stops in his career.

Montverde head coach Mike Potempa traveled to Senegal and recruited Fall to the United States. Fall left home – and all of his family – without hesitation to chase his dream.

“It was not a difficult decision, it’s what I wanted to do,” Fall said. He added that it’s not easy to be away from his family, but the Montverde Academy support staff helped tremendously while saying “growing up an African kid, you get used to being away from your family for whatever reason.”

Fall’s LAFC teammate Mohamad Traore, Colorado Rapids forward (and 2019 MLS Rookie of the Year) Andre Shinyashiki and Orlando City SC winger Benji Michel are among MLS players who played at Montverde.

“I mean, when you get to another country and you don’t know the language, it was a little bit difficult,” Fall said. “You’re in the classroom and you have no idea what the teacher is saying.”

Fall is fluent in English now, as well as his native French. He adds he can also speak some Spanish and Portuguese.

As Fall matured and continued his development, as well as getting an education, he found himself diving into old videos of AC Milan and Italian national team legend Paolo Maldini. Maldini retired in 2009, before Fall turned 7 years old.

“My idol is Paolo Maldini,” Fall said. “ I didn’t get a chance to watch him play, but I went to YouTube to watch him and fell in love. He wasn’t fast, but he was smart. After that, I fell in love with the way Sergio Ramos plays.”