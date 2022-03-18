LAFC's Mamadou Fall: Inspired by Paolo Maldini, chasing Europe & sparked by Senegalese roots

Mamadou Fall always knew he wanted to be a professional.
Like any other soccer-crazed boy growing up in Senegal, Fall quelled his insatiable itch to play any chance he could – even if that meant skipping school without his parents' permission. That was not a habit his father particularly enjoyed. Plus, wanting to make it at the highest level and actually having the capacity to do it are two vastly different ideas.
Fall’s talent at a young age became obvious, though, and he got linked up with a more serious youth team and got to take a couple of eye-opening trips.
He went to a tournament in France, playing against elite competition with his team around when he was 14 years old. Later, he got to train with Spanish club Villarreal and had a training stint with Manchester United set up that unfortunately fell through. Still, being in Europe, playing against contemporaries and vying for the dream of becoming a professional, made it all seem possible.
“I realized if I take this serious, I’ll be at the top in a few years,” Fall told MLSsoccer.com. “If I take this serious, people will be watching me play.”
People are watching him play in MLS for LAFC, a breakout rising star at center back with a disproportionately elevated knack for scoring goals in his young career, with five tallies already in 22 appearances.
Long before his MLS debut, his father was worried he wouldn't make it. He even told his son as much, directly. So Mamadou told his dad he'd get his name on the back of his jersey when he turned pro. That's why the back of his jersey reads "Mbacke" and not "Fall."
"He was telling me I was not going to make it, he said people usually don't make it," Fall said. "I said I'm going to make it. If I make it, I'm going to put your name on the back of my jersey, and I'll make you proud."
Mbacke is his dad’s middle name as well as his. People around MLS certainly know that name now. At 19 years old, the sky’s the limit for the Senegalese defender. At this rate, plenty more fans will watch him shine before long in Europe.
Coming to America
Fall grew up in Senegal and thanks to the Sport4Charity Organization based out of Dakar, an opportunity to go to the prestigious Montverde Academy in Florida was facilitated. Sport4Charity was founded by Salif Diao, a former Senegalese international who played for Liverpool and Stoke City, among other stops in his career.
Montverde head coach Mike Potempa traveled to Senegal and recruited Fall to the United States. Fall left home – and all of his family – without hesitation to chase his dream.
“It was not a difficult decision, it’s what I wanted to do,” Fall said. He added that it’s not easy to be away from his family, but the Montverde Academy support staff helped tremendously while saying “growing up an African kid, you get used to being away from your family for whatever reason.”
Fall’s LAFC teammate Mohamad Traore, Colorado Rapids forward (and 2019 MLS Rookie of the Year) Andre Shinyashiki and Orlando City SC winger Benji Michel are among MLS players who played at Montverde.
“I mean, when you get to another country and you don’t know the language, it was a little bit difficult,” Fall said. “You’re in the classroom and you have no idea what the teacher is saying.”
Fall is fluent in English now, as well as his native French. He adds he can also speak some Spanish and Portuguese.
As Fall matured and continued his development, as well as getting an education, he found himself diving into old videos of AC Milan and Italian national team legend Paolo Maldini. Maldini retired in 2009, before Fall turned 7 years old.
“My idol is Paolo Maldini,” Fall said. “ I didn’t get a chance to watch him play, but I went to YouTube to watch him and fell in love. He wasn’t fast, but he was smart. After that, I fell in love with the way Sergio Ramos plays.”
Not bad early influences for a developing defender.
Joining LAFC
Fall was spotted at Montverde by former LAFC assistant Kenny Arena, that’s how he got on the club’s radar. Arena joined FC Cincinnati as an assistant for new head coach Pat Noonan this offseason.
The defender signed his first professional contract last June and immediately began getting games with the club’s USL Championship affiliate Las Vegas Lights. The Lights were coached by Steve Cherundolo then, who took over as LAFC head coach this winter.
“They both taught me how to grow up as a person and as a player,” Fall said of Cherundolo and Bob Bradley, who's now at Toronto FC. “Bob helped me take my game to the next level, understanding the game and being part of a team. With Steve, it’s like going back to high school. To understand the game, you really have to study the game. Steve has experience playing in Europe, so he’s taught me that, back to when I was playing in Vegas for him.”
Fall played eight times with Vegas before getting his chance under Bradley in the first team, a spot he has yet to relinquish, appearing in the club’s last 22 matches dating back to last season.
“A very interesting young man with a great character and natural-born leadership skills," Cherundolo said. "A lot of emotion and passion in that body.”
“It’s about having confidence, plus a lot of hard work, day and night,” Fall added. “Hot, cold, rainy – hard work. No matter what, being out there. Being there for your team. At this level, when you get more minutes, you get more confidence. You play against people who have been in the league with a lot of experience, you have to learn from them."
Europe one day?
Fall has been clear about his dream to play in Europe at the highest levels since that first trip to France. It’s a goal he still has his eyes on.
“Very few defenders come into a starting spot this young, especially at center back," Cherundolo said. "It’s much easier to come into a starting spot on the flanks, it’s very difficult in the middle of the field. He’s been very quick.”
With this form at LAFC, sources say a number of clubs have him on his radar. It’s not often that a 19-year-old center back is playing so regularly in a top-flight domestic league, particularly with his form. If this trajectory continues, his chance will come.
“Wherever you go, you have to earn your place to play,” Fall said.