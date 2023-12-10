LAFC player ratings: Bouanga, Vela denied MLS Cup repeat

LAFC's quest to become the first repeat champion since the LA Galaxy (2011-12) came up short Saturday at Lower.com Field, as they fell 2-1 against the Columbus Crew in MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi.
Here's how head coach Steve Cherundolo's group fared in the heartbreaking defeat.
A standout throughout the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Crépeau couldn't have done much to stop either Columbus goal. The first came on a penalty kick from Cucho Hernández and the second saw him in a 1-v-1 breakaway against Yaw Yeboah.
Hollingshead found himself caught out of position on that aforementioned Yeboah breakaway, which turned out to be the game-winning goal. That said, credit has to be given for the ridiculous dime from Malte Amundsen.
Murillo was LAFC's best player of the match. The Colombian center back made several vital last-ditch clearances and made a huge play to win the ball and spearhead Dénis Bouanga's 74th-minute goal that halved Columbus' lead.
The Italian legend was also steady during the lengthy stretches where LAFC were absorbing pressure. Chiellini looked plenty up for the moment, even in the twilight of his career at age 39.
Palacios was unlucky to get tagged for the handball that resulted in Columbus' opener from the spot. Unfortunately for the Ecuadorian left back, it wound up being a defining play in the match.
LAFC's entire midfield struggled to contain the hosts' vaunted attack, especially in the first half. The full extent of Tillman's customary two-way impact wasn't felt for most of the match as a result.
Arguably LAFC's biggest unsung hero since his arrival at the club, Sánchez wasn't as steady in possession or as effective a tempo-setter as he normally is.
One of several key cogs for LAFC who's now out of contract, the same issues that afflicted Tillman and Sánchez in midfield could also be said for Acosta.
On a day when LAFC needed contributions in attack outside of Bouanga, Olivera didn't end up generating much danger from his right-wing spot.
Vela and the rest of LAFC's attack came to life down the stretch, but the Black & Gold legend didn't find the scoresheet. All eyes now turn to his future with the club, which will be a key storyline to track during the offseason.
Bouanga was largely held in check throughout the match, but he kept LAFC in it with a second-half goal. The Gabon international winger tied Vela for the most all-competition goals in MLS history in a calendar year with the strike (38).
There are no holes to really poke in the starting XI Cherundolo put out as far as controversial omissions, but the group couldn't contain the hosts in a one-sided first half. He should get some credit for LAFC's response after halftime, which saw them look much more dangerous down the stretch and find a goal that gave them a lifeline.
Substitutes
Krastev subbed on for Acosta in the 76th minute and made one nice run that won the visitors a dangerous free kick.
The Spanish striker was brought on late with an eye towards a game-tying goal, but González didn't seriously threaten Columbus' back line.
Palencia replaced Palacios in the 87th minute and helped LAFC's defense avoid conceding a third goal that would have effectively ended things.