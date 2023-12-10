MLS Cup

LAFC player ratings: Bouanga, Vela denied MLS Cup repeat

Ari Liljenwall

LAFC's quest to become the first repeat champion since the LA Galaxy (2011-12) came up short Saturday at Lower.com Field, as they fell 2-1 against the Columbus Crew in MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi.

Here's how head coach Steve Cherundolo's group fared in the heartbreaking defeat.

6.0
LAFC_Crepeau_Maxime_HEA_1080x1080
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper · Los Angeles Football Club

A standout throughout the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Crépeau couldn't have done much to stop either Columbus goal. The first came on a penalty kick from Cucho Hernández and the second saw him in a 1-v-1 breakaway against Yaw Yeboah.

5.0
LAFC_Hollingshead_Ryan_HEA_1080x1080
Ryan Hollingshead
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Hollingshead found himself caught out of position on that aforementioned Yeboah breakaway, which turned out to be the game-winning goal. That said, credit has to be given for the ridiculous dime from Malte Amundsen.

8.0
LAFC_Murillo_Jesus_HEA_1080x1080
Jesús Murillo
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Murillo was LAFC's best player of the match. The Colombian center back made several vital last-ditch clearances and made a huge play to win the ball and spearhead Dénis Bouanga's 74th-minute goal that halved Columbus' lead.

7.0
LAFC_Chiellini_Giorgio_HEA_1080x1080
Giorgio Chiellini
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

The Italian legend was also steady during the lengthy stretches where LAFC were absorbing pressure. Chiellini looked plenty up for the moment, even in the twilight of his career at age 39.

5.0
LAFC_Palacios_Diego_HEA_1080x1080
Diego Palacios
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Palacios was unlucky to get tagged for the handball that resulted in Columbus' opener from the spot. Unfortunately for the Ecuadorian left back, it wound up being a defining play in the match.

5.0
LAFC-Tillman-Timothy-HEA-1080x1080
Timothy Tillman
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC's entire midfield struggled to contain the hosts' vaunted attack, especially in the first half. The full extent of Tillman's customary two-way impact wasn't felt for most of the match as a result.

5.0
LAFC_Sanchez_Ilie_HEA_1080x1080
Ilie Sánchez
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

Arguably LAFC's biggest unsung hero since his arrival at the club, Sánchez wasn't as steady in possession or as effective a tempo-setter as he normally is.

5.5
LAFC_Acosta_Kellyn_HEA_1080x1080
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

One of several key cogs for LAFC who's now out of contract, the same issues that afflicted Tillman and Sánchez in midfield could also be said for Acosta.

5.5
LAFC-Olivera-Cristian-HEA-1080x1080
Cristian Olivera
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

On a day when LAFC needed contributions in attack outside of Bouanga, Olivera didn't end up generating much danger from his right-wing spot.

6.0
LAFC_Vela_Carlos_HEA_1080x1080
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Vela and the rest of LAFC's attack came to life down the stretch, but the Black & Gold legend didn't find the scoresheet. All eyes now turn to his future with the club, which will be a key storyline to track during the offseason.

7.5
LAFC_Bouanga_Denis_HEA_1080x1080
Dénis Bouanga
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Bouanga was largely held in check throughout the match, but he kept LAFC in it with a second-half goal. The Gabon international winger tied Vela for the most all-competition goals in MLS history in a calendar year with the strike (38).

6.0
Steve Cherundolo
Head Coach

There are no holes to really poke in the starting XI Cherundolo put out as far as controversial omissions, but the group couldn't contain the hosts in a one-sided first half. He should get some credit for LAFC's response after halftime, which saw them look much more dangerous down the stretch and find a goal that gave them a lifeline.

Substitutes

6.0
LAFC-Krastev-Filip-HEA-1080x1080
Filip Krastev
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

Krastev subbed on for Acosta in the 76th minute and made one nice run that won the visitors a dangerous free kick.

5.0
LAFC-Gonzalez-Mario-HEA-1080x1080
Mario González
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

The Spanish striker was brought on late with an eye towards a game-tying goal, but González didn't seriously threaten Columbus' back line.

5.0
LAFC-Palencia-Sergi-HEA-1080x1080
Sergi Palencia
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Palencia replaced Palacios in the 87th minute and helped LAFC's defense avoid conceding a third goal that would have effectively ended things.

