LAFC acquire defender Nkosi Tafari from FC Dallas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- LAFC receive: Nkosi Tafari
- DAL receive: $300k GAM, int'l roster slot
LAFC have acquired center back Nkosi Tafari from FC Dallas, the Western Conference clubs announced Thursday.
In exchange for Tafari, Dallas receive $300,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a 2026 international roster slot.
"Nkosi is a player of great promise, and we are excited to welcome him to LAFC to see him fulfill his potential," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"Nkosi’s technical ability and physicality will further solidify our strong backline."
Across 2021-24, the 27-year-old defender recorded 7g/6a in 107 regular-season games with FC Dallas. Tafari was selected No. 14 overall (first round) by FC Dallas in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.
Tafari adds depth to LAFC's center-back corps, which includes returners Aaron Long, Maxime Chanot and Marlon. Jesús Murillo departed from last year's squad, while Lorenzo Dellavalle is coming off a torn ACL.
LAFC's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 18 at the Colorado Rapids in Concacaf Champions Cup play. After topping the West last year, their MLS slate starts on Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
