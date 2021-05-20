LA Galaxy sign Rayan Raveloson to boost midfield options

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Rayan Raveloson, the club announced Thursday. He was with Ligue 2 side ES Troyes AC but his contract expires this summer and has signed a three year deal with the Galaxy with a club option for a fourth.

Raveloson, 24, helped guide Troyes to a Ligue 2 title and promotion to Ligue 1, starting 34 of their 38 games this year. He has six goals and six assists in 89 all-time appearances with the club and is a veteran of Ligue 2, with 139 appearances between Troyes and Tours FC. The defensive midfielder is also a Madagascar international, with 11 caps for his national team.