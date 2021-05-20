Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Rayan Raveloson to boost midfield options

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Rayan Raveloson, the club announced Thursday. He was with Ligue 2 side ES Troyes AC but his contract expires this summer and has signed a three year deal with the Galaxy with a club option for a fourth.

Raveloson, 24, helped guide Troyes to a Ligue 2 title and promotion to Ligue 1, starting 34 of their 38 games this year. He has six goals and six assists in 89 all-time appearances with the club and is a veteran of Ligue 2, with 139 appearances between Troyes and Tours FC. The defensive midfielder is also a Madagascar international, with 11 caps for his national team.

“Rayan is a talented, young and versatile midfielder who was a key player in leading his team to a title in France this season,” GM Dennis te Kloese said in a club statement. “We think he brings a valuable experience and skillset to our midfield and will be a positive addition to our team. We look forward to him joining the club and his contributions to the LA Galaxy.”

Raveloson joins the likes of Jonathan dos Santos, Adam Saldana and more as optoins for Greg Vanney at defensive mid. He is the latest Galaxy import from the French system since Vanney took over as head coach this winter. They signed Samuel Grandsir from AS Monaco, Kevin Cabral from Valenciennes FC and Sega Coulibaly from AS Nancy. Grandsir has been a regular starter while Cabral just arrived and made his debut last weekend. Coulibaly is still awaiting his first MLS match.

The Galaxy have been among the league's surprise stories to start 2021, sitting second in the Western Conference with 12 points after five matches. They travel to face the Portland Timbers on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

Transfer Tracker LA Galaxy

