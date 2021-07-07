Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Daniel Aguirre from Los Dos

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed midfielder Daniel Aguirre from their USL Championship affiliate LA Galaxy II, the club announced Wednesday. Aguirre signed a one-year contract with club options for three further seasons.

The Galaxy also added defender Josh Drack to a short-term loan from USL Championship affiliate LA Galaxy II under Extreme Hardship.

Aguirre, 22, joined Los Dos this year. He made 13 starts in USL after the California native starred at UC Riverside from 2017-19. He had eight goals and seven assists in 47 appearances.

“Daniel is a talented midfielder who has made a positive impact during his time with LA Galaxy II and he has been rewarded with a first-team contract,” said LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese. “He made a good impression in preseason and is a player that can play in multiple positions. We are excited to see him contribute with the Galaxy and to continue his personal and professional growth within our organization.”

Drack, 21, was selected by the Galaxy in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. He has made 12 starts with Los Dos this year.

“Josh is a talented player who has performed well for Galaxy II this season and will provide cover in defense,” said te Kloese.

The Galaxy face FC Dallas on Wednesday night.

