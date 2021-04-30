Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign forward Augustine Williams as squad transformation continues

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed forward Augustine Williams from LA Galaxy II to a one-year contract with two option years, the MLS club announced Friday.

Williams, 23, was named the USL Championship side’s Player of the Year in 2020 after scoring 13 goals to finish second in the league's Golden Boot race. The Sierra Leone native holds a US passport and won’t occupy an international roster spot on LA’s roster.

“Augustine is a productive and talented forward who has shown his quality with LA Galaxy II,” general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a release. “He is a player that we have seen excel at the USL Championship level and we believe will continue to develop on the field. He will provide good depth to our attack and we are pleased to add him to our roster.”

Williams earned a spot on the USL All-League First Team in 2020, scoring seven goals in Los Dos’ final seven regular-season games. Having originally joined Portland Timbers 2 in 2016 , Williams has scored 31 career goals in the USL Championship.

Now, he’ll add to LA’s final-third depth alongside forwards Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Ethan Zubak. The Galaxy have also rebuilt nearly half their squad, reshaping the roster new head coach Greg Vanney has to work with.

LA have begun the 2021 MLS season with two straight wins and return to action on Sunday when traveling to face the Seattle Sounders (9 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Transfer Tracker LA Galaxy

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: Real Salt Lake pursuing Argentine forward Jonathan Menendez
LA Galaxy sign French center back Sega Coulibaly
Nashville SC sign 2021 MLS SuperDraft first round selection

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
What's next for Jeff Larentowicz? Even the MLS ironman isn't sure
Voices: Sam Jones

What's next for Jeff Larentowicz? Even the MLS ironman isn't sure
Ronny Deila: NYCFC aren't intending to sell Valentin Castellanos

Ronny Deila: NYCFC aren't intending to sell Valentin Castellanos
LA Galaxy sign forward Augustine Williams as squad transformation continues
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign forward Augustine Williams as squad transformation continues
Why Jesse Marsch to RB Leipzig is a huge deal for American soccer
Extratime

Why Jesse Marsch to RB Leipzig is a huge deal for American soccer
Is a Seattle Sounders youth movement Brian Schmetzer’s next mission?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Is a Seattle Sounders youth movement Brian Schmetzer’s next mission?
Cade Cowell's breakout performance is "just the beginning" for San Jose homegrown
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Cade Cowell's breakout performance is "just the beginning" for San Jose homegrown
More News
Video
Video
MLS Goes toe-to-toe with Liga MX in CCL once again!
1:26:33

MLS Goes toe-to-toe with Liga MX in CCL once again!
Jesse Marsch's move to RB Leipzig could open the floodgates of American coaches to Europe
6:39

Jesse Marsch's move to RB Leipzig could open the floodgates of American coaches to Europe
Sergio Santos simulation/embellishment
0:13

Sergio Santos simulation/embellishment
Listen: How Chicharito's LA Galaxy hat-trick was called around the world
2:13

Listen: How Chicharito's LA Galaxy hat-trick was called around the world
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.