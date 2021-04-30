LA Galaxy sign forward Augustine Williams as squad transformation continues

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have signed forward Augustine Williams from LA Galaxy II to a one-year contract with two option years, the MLS club announced Friday.
Williams, 23, was named the USL Championship side’s Player of the Year in 2020 after scoring 13 goals to finish second in the league's Golden Boot race. The Sierra Leone native holds a US passport and won’t occupy an international roster spot on LA’s roster.
“Augustine is a productive and talented forward who has shown his quality with LA Galaxy II,” general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a release. “He is a player that we have seen excel at the USL Championship level and we believe will continue to develop on the field. He will provide good depth to our attack and we are pleased to add him to our roster.”
Williams earned a spot on the USL All-League First Team in 2020, scoring seven goals in Los Dos’ final seven regular-season games. Having originally joined Portland Timbers 2 in 2016 , Williams has scored 31 career goals in the USL Championship.
Now, he’ll add to LA’s final-third depth alongside forwards Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Ethan Zubak. The Galaxy have also rebuilt nearly half their squad, reshaping the roster new head coach Greg Vanney has to work with.
LA have begun the 2021 MLS season with two straight wins and return to action on Sunday when traveling to face the Seattle Sounders (9 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).