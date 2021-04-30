LA Galaxy sign forward Augustine Williams as squad transformation continues

Williams, 23, was named the USL Championship side’s Player of the Year in 2020 after scoring 13 goals to finish second in the league's Golden Boot race. The Sierra Leone native holds a US passport and won’t occupy an international roster spot on LA’s roster.

“Augustine is a productive and talented forward who has shown his quality with LA Galaxy II,” general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a release. “He is a player that we have seen excel at the USL Championship level and we believe will continue to develop on the field. He will provide good depth to our attack and we are pleased to add him to our roster.”