LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week Presented by Continental Tire for Week 5

NEW YORK (Monday, April 4, 2022) – LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire for the fifth week of the 2022 MLS season.

In Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Portland at Providence Park, Hernández opened the scoring in the 9th minute, with his acrobatic touch finding the back of the net following a sensational feed from Samuel Grandsir (Watch Here). He also scored the Galaxy’s third and final goal of the match in the 59th minute on a quick left footer (Watch Here). Chicharito, who is tied for second in the league with four goals this season, has five multi-goal games in his three-year MLS career and the Galaxy are 4-0-1 in those matches.

This is Hernández’s fourth MLS Player of the Week award, after he garnered honors three times in the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season (Weeks 1, 2 and 10).

On Saturday, the LA Galaxy (3-2-0) welcome Week 1 Player of the Week Carlos Vela and unbeaten LAFC (4-0-1) to Dignity Health Sports Park in the 13th edition of El Tráfico (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX / FOX Deportes).