LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week Presented by Continental Tire for Week 5

Chicharito - Week 5

NEW YORK (Monday, April 4, 2022) – LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire for the fifth week of the 2022 MLS season.

In Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Portland at Providence Park, Hernández opened the scoring in the 9th minute, with his acrobatic touch finding the back of the net following a sensational feed from Samuel Grandsir (Watch Here). He also scored the Galaxy’s third and final goal of the match in the 59th minute on a quick left footer (Watch Here). Chicharito, who is tied for second in the league with four goals this season, has five multi-goal games in his three-year MLS career and the Galaxy are 4-0-1 in those matches.

This is Hernández’s fourth MLS Player of the Week award, after he garnered honors three times in the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season (Weeks 1, 2 and 10).

On Saturday, the LA Galaxy (3-2-0) welcome Week 1 Player of the Week Carlos Vela and unbeaten LAFC (4-0-1) to Dignity Health Sports Park in the 13th edition of El Tráfico (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX / FOX Deportes).

The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

2022 MLS Player of the Week Presented by Continental Tire Winners
Week
Player
Club
1
Carlos Vela
Los Angeles Football Club
2
Lewis Morgan
New York Red Bulls
3
Dayne St. Clair
Minnesota United FC
4
Jesús Ferreira
FC Dallas
5
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández
LA Galaxy
