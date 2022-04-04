LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week Presented by Continental Tire for Week 5

NEW YORK (Monday, April 4, 2022) – LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire for the fifth week of the 2022 MLS season.
In Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Portland at Providence Park, Hernández opened the scoring in the 9th minute, with his acrobatic touch finding the back of the net following a sensational feed from Samuel Grandsir (Watch Here). He also scored the Galaxy’s third and final goal of the match in the 59th minute on a quick left footer (Watch Here). Chicharito, who is tied for second in the league with four goals this season, has five multi-goal games in his three-year MLS career and the Galaxy are 4-0-1 in those matches.
This is Hernández’s fourth MLS Player of the Week award, after he garnered honors three times in the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season (Weeks 1, 2 and 10).
On Saturday, the LA Galaxy (3-2-0) welcome Week 1 Player of the Week Carlos Vela and unbeaten LAFC (4-0-1) to Dignity Health Sports Park in the 13th edition of El Tráfico (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX / FOX Deportes).
The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.
|
Week
|
Player
|
Club
|
1
|
Carlos Vela
|
Los Angeles Football Club
|
2
|
Lewis Morgan
|
New York Red Bulls
|
3
|
Dayne St. Clair
|
Minnesota United FC
|
4
|
Jesús Ferreira
|
FC Dallas
|
5
|
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández
|
LA Galaxy