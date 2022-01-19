Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy bring back midfielder Victor Vazquez

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The LA Galaxy have re-signed midfielder Victor Vazquez through the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Spaniard spent 2021 with LA and had three goals and six assists in 28 games played (21 starts). 

“Victor is one of the most intelligent soccer players that I’ve been around and we’re thrilled to bring him back for another season,” head coach Greg Vanney said in a release.

Vazquez also spent two MLS seasons with Toronto FC (2017-18), recording 16 goals and 25 assists in 52 regular-season appearances (47 starts). He was part of the treble-winning Toronto side that claimed the Canadian Championship, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup in 2017, a year in which he was also honored in the MLS Best XI.

Outside of MLS, the No. 10 has featured for FC Barcelona, Club Brugge and Cruz Azul among others.

LA are entering their second year under Vanney and are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.

