Jurgen Locadia departs FC Cincinnati after loan spell from Brighton ends

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan expiration
Jurgen Locadia’s time with FC Cincinnati has come to an end, with the club bidding him farewell in a Twitter post after their 2-0 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.
The Dutch forward was on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. Last summer, the Orange & Blue extended his MLS stay through June 30 after his original loan deal was set to expire.
FC Cincinnati held a permanent transfer option at the conclusion of the renewed loan date, though the purchase option terms weren’t agreed upon. Locadia, 27, was one of their three Designated Players alongside Brenner and Luciano Acosta.
During his MLS career, Locadia had two goals and zero assists across 26 starts (17 starts). His first season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, then he struggled to consistently produce under head coach Jaap Stam.
A former Holland youth national team forward, Locadia began his professional career with Eredivisie side PSV. He’s also spent time with 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany’s Bundesliga.
FC Cincinnati have won two straight and return to action July 3 (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) with a non-conference game at Houston Dynamo FC.