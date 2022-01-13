Transfer Tracker

JT Marcinkowski signs contract extension with San Jose Earthquakes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The San Jose Earthquakes have re-signed homegrown goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to a new contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

Marcinkowski, 24, seized San Jose’s starting role in 2021 and ranked second league-wide in saves (129).

"JT has quickly become a leader on the field and a role model in the community," San Jose general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "Not only is he someone our academy players can look up to, but he's developed into one of the best young goalkeepers in all of Major League Soccer.”

In 49 career starts since turning pro, Marcinkowski has posted 10 shutouts. He first joined San Jose in December 2017 after competing for Georgetown University in the NCAA Division 1 ranks.

Marcinkowski has represented the United States at several youth national team levels, including the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup and the 2020 Concacaf Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship. He has participated in three senior-team camps (May 2019, January 2020, December 2020).

