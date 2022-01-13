JT Marcinkowski signs contract extension with San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes have re-signed homegrown goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski to a new contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

"JT has quickly become a leader on the field and a role model in the community," San Jose general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "Not only is he someone our academy players can look up to, but he's developed into one of the best young goalkeepers in all of Major League Soccer.”