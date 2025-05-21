Inter Miami sign goalkeeper William Yarbrough

The 36-year-old is under contract with the Herons for the remainder of the 2025 season. He was a free agent.

Yarbrough joins his third MLS club after previous stints with the Colorado Rapids (2020-23) and the San Jose Earthquakes (2024), logging 34 clean sheets in 120 regular-season appearances.

"I'm proud and excited to join Inter Miami," said Yarbrough. "I've followed the club's growth, and to now be part of that journey is something I truly value.