Inter Miami sign goalkeeper William Yarbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed veteran goalkeeper William Yarbrough, the club announced Wednesday.
The 36-year-old is under contract with the Herons for the remainder of the 2025 season. He was a free agent.
Yarbrough joins his third MLS club after previous stints with the Colorado Rapids (2020-23) and the San Jose Earthquakes (2024), logging 34 clean sheets in 120 regular-season appearances.
"I'm proud and excited to join Inter Miami," said Yarbrough. "I've followed the club's growth, and to now be part of that journey is something I truly value.
"I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, competing every day, and doing whatever it takes to help the team reach its goals this season."
A former Mexico youth international, Yarbrough switched allegiance to the US men's national team in 2015 and appeared in three friendlies.
Yarbrough adds depth to a goalkeeping corps that includes current first-choice Oscar Ustari. USMNT 'keeper Drake Callender underwent sports hernia surgery earlier this month, and his return date is unclear.
Last year's Supporters' Shield winners with a record-breaking 74-point haul, Miami currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference (6W-3L-4D, 22 points).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant