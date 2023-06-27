Inter Miami defender Franco Negri out with ACL tear

Inter Miami CF left back Franco Negri is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 MLS campaign with a left ACL injury, the club announced Tuesday.

Negri, who will soon undergo surgery, got injured in the first half of Miami’s Matchday 21 visit to the Philadelphia Union. Signed in January after playing for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz, Negri contributed 1g/1a in 16 games (all starts) this season.

Without Negri, the Herons could turn to homegrown player Noah Allen and versatile defender Christopher McVey as replacements. Should Miami want to add reinforcements, they could pursue options during the league’s Secondary Transfer Window (runs from July 5 to Aug. 2).

Aside from Negri, Miami are also weathering a season-ending ACL tear suffered by midfielder Corentin Jean. Central midfielders Gregore (foot) and Jean Mota (knee) are also out long-term, though could return in 2023.