Inter Miami CF sign ex-USMNT center back Ventura Alvarado

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed center back Ventura Alvarado through the remainder of the 2021 season with club options for the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, it was announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old former US men's national team defender arrives after 10 years in Liga MX, where he was most recently with Atletico San Luis. The Arizona native twice won the Concacaf Champions League during his time at Club America, plus featured for Club Necaxa and Santos Laguna.

“We’re excited to sign Ventura to Inter Miami to add depth and help us solidify our backline. He’s an experienced center back who has played at a high level in Mexico and with the national team,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “We’ve seen his talent on the pitch and positive attitude and character off it firsthand and we’re looking forward to his contributions to the squad.”

During his international career, Alvarado earned 13 caps – all during the 2015 calendar year. While in Mexico, the dual-national also claimed two Liga MX Clausura titles, one Apertura title and a Copa MX title.