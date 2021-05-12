Inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs coming to Dallas in late June

Major League Soccer's future stars will be on display as the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs will take place from June 25-July 3 in the Dallas Metroplex to crown MLS NEXT Cup champions in four age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19). The top 128 teams in the country will participate in the championship tournament to conclude the first-ever 10-month season.

Twenty-five matches will be streamed on MLSsoccer.com, with six matches taking place on FC Dallas’ stadium field in Frisco.

The MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs will be a single-elimination competition with 32 teams in each age group. Teams will qualify for MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs on a points-per-game basis from their performance in the MLS NEXT regular season.

“The MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs will provide more opportunity for clubs to play important matches and our players to further showcase their abilities in front of scouts and coaches," MLS NEXT technical director Fred Lipka said in a statement. "This will be the culmination of an exciting season and serve as a celebration of everything our players, coaches, referees and staff achieved over the last year.”