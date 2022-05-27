USMNT and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta talks on Japanese roots and community

However, what's less known about the 26-year-old is his Japanese roots, which stem from his father. It is a lineage that could have allowed the USMNT midfielder to represent the Samurai Blue at the international level.

"My Japanese background comes from my dad's side of the family. My dad is actually half Japanese," Acosta shared during an interview with MLSsoccer.com. "He was born in Japan. His first language is Japanese. He lived there until he was about 10 years old and then moved to the states. He was part of the ESL. He was a foreigner coming into the country and so for me obviously having that background is a little bit different because I'm American through and through, but I still have ties to Japan."

Acosta previously visited the Japanese American National Museum with his father and grandmother to learn more about his culture and the history of Japanese people in the United States.

The experience was rewarding and emotional as Acosta learned about some of his family's experiences for the first time.

"The museum was something really special, especially getting to share that with my dad and my grandma," he said. "We had three generations there. Seeing my dad remember things from his childhood, that was 40 years ago and he hasn't been back since. Seeing him remember the classrooms and the sports ... and even my grandma. She hasn't been back to Japan in 50 years and that really brought tears to her eyes and made her feel closer to home."