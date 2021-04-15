How MLS’ top scorers get their goals and what it means for 2021

The MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner from last season, Diego Rossi still managed to compile nine non-penalty goals in 2020. When playing on the left, Rossi wreaked havoc on opposing defenses by making outside-in runs from the left wing, into the 18-yard box and toward the edge of the six-yard box. Six of Rossi’s nine non-penalty goals came from the left side of the box — and to get even more specific, four of them came directly from that outside-in movement (which I am now dubbing the "Rossi Run").