Which MLS players have shined brightest at the Copa America?

The left back started Peru’s first two group matches, though sat out the last two with a minor groin ailment. Lopez fared considerably better than most of his teammates in a rough 4-0 loss to Brazil, but was among the culpable on the opener. The San Jose Earthquakes defender then played a part in Peru's ice-breaker in their 2-1 victory over Colombia. He’s now returned to training and should be available for Friday's quarterfinal duel with Paraguay.