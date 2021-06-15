How MLS players performed in Euro 2020, Copa America opening games

For a brief moment, it looked as though the FC Dallas youngster had pulled off the stuff of legends against holders Portugal with his first career European Championship touch. Shortly after coming on in the 77th minute of a scoreless deadlock, Schon got loose down the right and jinked his way into the area before powering home what surely would have been quite a famous Hungary goal had he not been caught clearly a step offside. The underdogs put up an admirable fight and looked more likely to score just before the champs broke the ice in what would end up as their 3-0 win.