How MLS players performed in Euro 2020, Copa America opening games

Both Copa America and Euro 2020 have concluded their first round of group matches, which means it's a perfect time to recap the exploits of the 24 Major League Soccer players on hand to help their national teams chase a big summer prize.

Unfortunately, several of the MLS reps did not see action in their respective team's tourney opener. However, it was a big round for Minnesota United's duo of Jukka Raitala and Robin Lod, who pitched in to help Finland make some European Championship history.

ATL_Josef_Martinez_HEA
Josef Martínez
Forward · Atlanta United

The Five Stripes ringleader did not suit up for (and was sorely missed in) Venezuela's 3-0 loss against Brazil. Despite having been vaccinated, Martinez is reportedly among 11 Vinotinto players who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match.

ATL_Ronald_Hernandez_HEA
Ronald Hernández
Defender · Atlanta United

The young right back made a stoppage time cameo as Venezuela fell 2-0 to Brazil.

CHI_Przemyslaw_Frankowski
Przemyslaw Frankowski
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

The Fire winger came on for the final 16 minutes with 10-man Poland freshly trailing Slovakia 2-1. Frankowski was able to set up one chance, but the Eagles were unable to conjure a late equalizer.

CHI_Gaston_Gimenez
Gastón Giménez
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

Given a breather by manager Eduardo Berizzo, the midfielder was not in uniform as Paraguay came back from an early deficit to top 10-man Bolivia 3-1.

DC_Júnior_Moreno
Júnior Moreno
Midfielder · D.C. United

The Venezuela defensive midfielder had a particularly tough time slowing down Brazil's rushes in a 3-0 defeat. Still, Moreno was not directly culpable on any of the goal leaks and completed all but four of his 45 passes.

DAL_Szabolcs_Schon_HEA
Szabolcs Schon
Forward · FC Dallas

For a brief moment, it looked as though the FC Dallas youngster had pulled off the stuff of legends against holders Portugal with his first career European Championship touch. Shortly after coming on in the 77th minute of a scoreless deadlock, Schon got loose down the right and jinked his way into the area before powering home what surely would have been quite a famous Hungary goal had he not been caught clearly a step offside. The underdogs put up an admirable fight and looked more likely to score just before the champs broke the ice in what would end up as their 3-0 win.

LAFC_Diego_Palacios
Diego Palacios
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

The young left back was left out of the match squad for Ecuador's slim 1-0 loss to Colombia.

BrianRodriguez1-480.png
Brian Rodriguez
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

The wing talent and on-loan LAFC man will hope to make his Copa America debut when Uruguay opens their Group A slate against Argentina on Friday.

MIN_Robin_Lod
Robin Lod
Midfielder · Minnesota United FC

Lod went the distance in midfield as Finland scored its first ever European Championship victory. The Loons ace was a bit subdued offensively on the night, but buckled down hard when Denmark had the ball to chalk up eight total defensive stops (plus an early yellow card for his troubles).

MIN_Jukka_Raitala
Jukka Raitala
Defender · Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United's offseason pick-up showed his versatility by working 89 minutes of Finland's historic win as a right wingback. Raitala helped keep Denmark's left side quiet, notching four clearances and three cross blocks among his 10 defensive stops.

MIN_Jan_Gregus
Ján Gregus
Midfielder · Minnesota United FC

The Minnesota United midfield general came on for the last minute plus stoppage time of Slovakia's 2-1 defeat of Poland.

MTL_Lassi_Lappalainen
Lassi Lappalainen
Midfielder · CF Montréal

The winger watched Finland's 1-0 victory over Denmark from the dugout.

NSH_Jhonder_Cadiz
Jhonder Cádiz
Forward · Nashville SC

The Venezuela striker did not dress for their 3-0 loss to host side Brazil. Like Martinez, he has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

