How MLS players performed in Euro 2020, Copa America opening games

Both Copa America and Euro 2020 have concluded their first round of group matches, which means it's a perfect time to recap the exploits of the 24 Major League Soccer players on hand to help their national teams chase a big summer prize.
Unfortunately, several of the MLS reps did not see action in their respective team's tourney opener. However, it was a big round for Minnesota United's duo of Jukka Raitala and Robin Lod, who pitched in to help Finland make some European Championship history.
The Five Stripes ringleader did not suit up for (and was sorely missed in) Venezuela's 3-0 loss against Brazil. Despite having been vaccinated, Martinez is reportedly among 11 Vinotinto players who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match.
The young right back made a stoppage time cameo as Venezuela fell 2-0 to Brazil.
The Fire winger came on for the final 16 minutes with 10-man Poland freshly trailing Slovakia 2-1. Frankowski was able to set up one chance, but the Eagles were unable to conjure a late equalizer.
Given a breather by manager Eduardo Berizzo, the midfielder was not in uniform as Paraguay came back from an early deficit to top 10-man Bolivia 3-1.
The Venezuela defensive midfielder had a particularly tough time slowing down Brazil's rushes in a 3-0 defeat. Still, Moreno was not directly culpable on any of the goal leaks and completed all but four of his 45 passes.
For a brief moment, it looked as though the FC Dallas youngster had pulled off the stuff of legends against holders Portugal with his first career European Championship touch. Shortly after coming on in the 77th minute of a scoreless deadlock, Schon got loose down the right and jinked his way into the area before powering home what surely would have been quite a famous Hungary goal had he not been caught clearly a step offside. The underdogs put up an admirable fight and looked more likely to score just before the champs broke the ice in what would end up as their 3-0 win.
The young left back was left out of the match squad for Ecuador's slim 1-0 loss to Colombia.
The wing talent and on-loan LAFC man will hope to make his Copa America debut when Uruguay opens their Group A slate against Argentina on Friday.
Lod went the distance in midfield as Finland scored its first ever European Championship victory. The Loons ace was a bit subdued offensively on the night, but buckled down hard when Denmark had the ball to chalk up eight total defensive stops (plus an early yellow card for his troubles).
Minnesota United's offseason pick-up showed his versatility by working 89 minutes of Finland's historic win as a right wingback. Raitala helped keep Denmark's left side quiet, notching four clearances and three cross blocks among his 10 defensive stops.
The Minnesota United midfield general came on for the last minute plus stoppage time of Slovakia's 2-1 defeat of Poland.
The winger watched Finland's 1-0 victory over Denmark from the dugout.
The Venezuela striker did not dress for their 3-0 loss to host side Brazil. Like Martinez, he has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.