Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Duane Holmes

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Duane Holmes to a two-year deal through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old former US international most recently played for EFL Championship club Preston North End.

Holmes has played his entire professional career in England, tallying 36 goals and 31 assists in 382 matches. Additional stops include Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Scunthorpe United.

Internationally, Holmes' two USMNT caps came in June 2019 friendlies.

"Duane is a versatile player who brings valuable experience from one of the most intense competitions in Europe," said president of soccer Pat Onstad. "Capable of contributing as a central midfielder or wide attacker, he adds ball progression and chance creation in our possession-based style of play.