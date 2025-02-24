History! Anders Dreyer scores brace for San Diego FC

Simply historic.
Anders Dreyer scored expansion side San Diego FC's first two goals on MLS is Back weekend to secure a monumental 2-0, season-opening victory over defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy.
The 26-year-old Danish international winger broke the scoreless stalemate at Dignity Health Sports Park in the 52nd minute, capitalizing on some sloppy build-out from goalkeeper Novak Mićović. Mexican star Chucky Lozano crossed the ball after LA defender Emiro Garcés slipped in his own box, where Dreyer slammed home a historic strike.
Dreyer wasn't done there. He followed with the club's second goal, going bar down on a sensational effort to cap a Tomás Ángel-led counterattack in the 93rd minute and earn all three points.
Both of San Diego's Designated Players combined on the opener, with Dreyer arriving for a reported near-$5 million transfer fee from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht. Lozano joined from Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million.
After stunning the league in their first-ever match, can the newcomers keep the momentum going next weekend? On Saturday night, they'll host St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium for their home opener (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).