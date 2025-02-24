History! Anders Dreyer scores brace for San Diego FC

The 26-year-old Danish international winger broke the scoreless stalemate at Dignity Health Sports Park in the 52nd minute, capitalizing on some sloppy build-out from goalkeeper Novak Mićović . Mexican star Chucky Lozano crossed the ball after LA defender Emiro Garcés slipped in his own box, where Dreyer slammed home a historic strike.

Dreyer wasn't done there. He followed with the club's second goal, going bar down on a sensational effort to cap a Tomás Ángel-led counterattack in the 93rd minute and earn all three points.