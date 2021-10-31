"Glad they have something to celebrate:" FC Dallas claim Copa Tejas title amid disappointing season

Moments after a devastating home defeat to Sporting Kansas City that all but sealed FC Dallas ’ fate as a club that will miss out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, a fan got the attention of interim coach Marco Ferruzzi and offered a silver lining.

That fan, and the others who came out to Toyota Stadium Saturday night, had something to celebrate in a season that’s been a disappointment. Even though they needed just a draw to do it, FC Dallas claimed the Copa Tejas after defeating Austin FC , 3-1.

“Hey don't worry, we’ve got Austin. If we beat Austin, we'll get a trophy,” Ferruzzi said was the fan’s message. “I was like hold on, we’ve got a few more games kind of thing, but we’ve been fighting all the way up just to get to this win. Either that person has a crystal ball or something, I don’t know.”

It hasn’t been the season we’ve wanted, but we’re honored to win this for you. pic.twitter.com/UbGqGf7AeL

FC Dallas finished atop the three-team table with 11 points from six matches. Houston Dynamo FC were second with eight points and expansion side Austin were third with six points.

“The players were very conscientious, very aware, very focused on delivering something for the fans, the family and the friends,” Ferruzzi said. “I’m glad they have something to celebrate. It's not easy, not easy being a fan with teams that are struggling. But i did mention to the boys we all know this we go through adversities in life, you go through adversities in your seasons. … I’m happy the fans are out there celebrating.”

The fans also got to celebrate the end of a 10-match winless run that ultimately derailed any hopes FC Dallas had of qualifying for the playoffs. It dated back to late August, when FCD defeated Austin 5-3 at Q2 Stadium.

“We’re happy we could win this game, especially at home. it’s always a good feeling to win games, especially against rivals, especially to do in front of the fans,” Jesus Ferreira said. "We all know we haven’t won a game in a long time, so it feels good to get those winning ways back.”

In just the first season of a budding rivalry, Ferreira has already forged a reputation as an Austin FC killer. Half of the 20-year-old's eight goals have come against Austin FC, including a 38th-minute equalizer just two minutes after Diego Fagundez broke the scoreless stalemate on Saturday.