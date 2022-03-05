Galvanizing the Black community: Black Herons, Inter Miami's first Black supporters' group

“They all kind of have had a similar experience within their own clubs. That there was an underrepresentation of Black supporters not only throughout the club, but throughout the supporters’ groups themselves. And so they all kind of took it amongst themselves to create their own Black supporter groups and they all experienced really great success A lot of support from the other supporter groups,” Scott said. “This is kind of the experience that we were having as well. We felt that South Florida's Black communities were rather underrepresented and we felt that Black Herons could kind of fill that void.”

“Miami is 17% Black/African-American. So that's a pretty significant chunk and that needs to be represented as well,” Windley said. “With Black Herons, that's basically what this outlet is. It's sort of a rallying cry to other Black fans. They can come and join and they'll have a space to go out and address whatever concerns they have and just kind of galvanize the Black community here in south Florida.”

Last year, Scott started reaching out to Black Inter Miami fans on Twitter with the idea to create a SG. The idea offered a chance to carve out a space of connection within the club. It resonated. The group is small for now, but members like Alex Windley, a journalist who covers the team for Five Reasons Sports and The Heron Outlet, are excited about the chance to engage with a part of the community in south Florida that sometimes gets overlooked.

Black Herons has created a space for the fans that are already coming to games. Now their plan is to reach out to those who aren’t. Scott describes Miami as a city influenced by the African diaspora with strong ties to Caribbean and African countries, including countries and cultures that oftentimes have a passionate connection to soccer. The SG wants to offer a chance for those connected to those countries and cultures to see themselves represented within Inter Miami.

There are hopes of going into Miami neighborhoods like Little Haiti and Liberty City and finding ways to show its residents that there is a place for them within Miami’s soccer ecosystem. That could mean hosting watch parties at Black-owned restaurants in the area or maybe even hosting an event with an Inter Miami player or two.