Fuerte Apache: Thiago Almada living a dream with Atlanta United

Marcelo Bravo wasn’t surprised to see Thiago Almada waiting around near his car after training. He knew what he wanted, too.

“I’d say to him 'Thiago, what are you doing here?' And he’d say 'Marce, I’m going with you. I talked with my dad and I’m going with you and staying at your house because we play Saturday,'” Bravo recalled.

Then the coach of a preteen Almada’s team at Vélez Sarsfield, Bravo also coached a futsal team in his own neighborhood in Buenos Aires. That team played on Saturdays, so after some Friday sessions, Almada would ask to link up with Bravo’s futsal team to keep playing even after a full week of training.

“He likes to play. He wants to play with the ball. His passion is playing,” says Héctor Manfredi, a Vélez youth coach who worked with Almada after Bravo, when the player was 15 and 16.

Though he occasionally plays a game of padel (the Latin American racquet sport somewhat adjacent to pickleball) his main focus continues to be on soccer, which is for the best. Almada currently leads MLS in assists with 16 and has added 11 goals. Plus, it’s a lot cooler to be a world champion in soccer. Sorry, padel.

It wasn’t long ago, though, the man who now has everything had nearly nothing more than the desire to keep playing with the ball at his feet.

He did that and more. In fact, now it seems Almada has everything. He was the youngest player on the Argentina team that won the 2022 World Cup. He is the star of an Atlanta United team heading to the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. And a big-money move to Europe, rumored during every transfer window, feels like only a matter of time.

“We knew he was different from the rest,” Bravo emphasized. “I didn’t coach him in his first years with Vélez, but I saw him and said he was a different player, a player who at some point would surely play in the first division.”

“He was a player who was different,” Manfredi said. “He was a talent, that type of player that just himself, alone, could change the course of a match.”

Hometown hero

Buenos Aires is a huge area, the city sprawling into the province with pockets of neighborhoods here and there, most of which are home to at least one soccer team playing in the Argentine league system.

Almada is from Fuerte Apache. If it’s on Americans’ radar, it’s likely because of one of two pop-culture moments. A 2019 Netflix series about Carlos Tevez called “Apache” chronicles the rise of the former Manchester City forward (and current Independiente manager) from the neighborhood, and the name itself, given by a reporter referencing the 1981 Paul Newman movie Fort Apache, The Bronx.

It is not a neighborhood with great press. “It is known for its high crime rates and prevalent drug use,” the second line of the neighborhood’s Wikipedia page states.

But for Almada, the reality is much less about people doing the wrong thing and more about the ones doing the right things – the people who make up the vast majority of the community. With his actions both on and off the pitch, Almada has put himself firmly in that group as well, returning often to play kick-around with kids in the neighborhood. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his family started an initiative to feed hungry families, work they’ve decided to continue even as the worst effects of the pandemic are behind Argentina.

“The reality is it’s a very calm neighborhood with great people. There are a lot of hard-working people who go out to fight for their dream every day,” Almada said. “That’s how I was as a boy with my family, and luckily I was able to achieve that dream of playing professionally, buying my parents a house, putting a kitchen in the neighborhood, which was my dream. I’m achieving all those things and it comes from the effort myself and my family put in when I was young.”