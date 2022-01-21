Fredy Montero re-signs with Seattle Sounders FC

“Fredy continues to be a valuable player for Sounders FC after finishing second on the club in scoring last season,” general manager & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “A productive player and a familiar face for fans, we are happy to bring him back for the 2022 season.”

Montero is Seattle’s all-time leading scorer with 68 goals across all competitions and is entering his sixth season with the Rave Green after a prolific run from 2009-12 when the club entered MLS.

Seattle Sounders FC have re-signed forward Fredy Montero for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.

The 34-year-old Colombian returned to Seattle last year to post seven goals and six assists in 29 appearances (15 starts). His 40 regular-season assists rank second in Sounders history to midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro.

“Fredy has been a very important member of our organization for a long time,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release. “We’re excited that he’ll continue his illustrious career in Seattle, and he gives us another reliable, veteran piece in the attack.”

Montero has also played three seasons with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He’s reached double-digit goals in five different MLS campaigns.