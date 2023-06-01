FC Dallas vs Nashville SC: Back both teams to score in Matchday 17

Dallas returns home after an unsuccessful week on the road - picking up just a point from two games against San Jose and Kansas City - with the looming threat of one of MLS’ best sides this season coming to town.

Nashville have won three in a row in the league to push themselves up to second in the East and are on a seven-game unbeaten streak to boot. Their underlying numbers and performances are strong, and they feel like a serious contender to win it all this year already.

I am Jack Collins from The Game Day to look at the upcoming showdown between FC Dallas and Nashville SC.

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Odds

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC betting lines are current as of June 1 at 09:00 am ET and were found at Bet365 Sportsbook.

Moneyline : Dallas (+115) • Nashville (+210)

: Dallas (+115) • Nashville (+210) Total Goals : Over 2.5 (+100) • Under 2.5 (-125)

: Over 2.5 (+100) • Under 2.5 (-125) Both Teams To Score: Yes (-125) • No (-106)

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Match Prediction

FC Dallas 1:2 Nashville SC

It always feels bold to back a road win when home advantage hangs heavy in the MLS ecosystem, especially at a place where the home side have lost only once in seven outings this season. But there are several good reasons to suggest that the boys from Music City have enough to get out of Texas with all three points.

First, they’re playing beautifully. Nobody has conceded fewer goals than Nashville’s 10 in 15 games, but of late, we’ve seen this offense kick into gear.

Secondly, there’s Hany Mukhtar, who, fresh off last season’s MVP award, has started this season on flying form. The German leapfrogged World Cup winner Thiago Almada for combined goals and assists in the league on Sunday when he picked up another one of each against Columbus.

And third, Nashville has had a few extra days of recovery. With the busy schedule at this time of year, those few additional days can make all the difference. It’ll be a full week since Nashville’s win over the Crew by the time these two meet, while Dallas had the extra chore of a midweek loss to Kansas on Wednesday night.

The addition of veteran Fafà Picault has also helped in recent weeks, easing the loss of C.J. Sapong’s tally of 15 goals last season. Picault has four in twelve starts this season, with three coming in this unbeaten run. Although you’d imagine Nashville will want to supplement that with some extra firepower in the summer window, it means Gary Smith’s men are ticking over nicely.

That’s not to say that this will be easy, though. Dallas’ fourth spot in the West has not come by chance, and four wins from seven on home soil is a massive part of that. One of their two draws - in the derby against Houston - should have been converted to all three points, which is worth bearing in mind.

There’s still a bit of a headache for Nico Estévez in finding the right shape that makes Dallas sing, though, something that’s not been made easier by the injuries that have sidelined Paul Arriola and Sebastian Lletget.

Switching from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 throughout the campaign, Estévez appears to be trying to get more from his wide players regarding supplying their talisman with ammunition.

But even without the kind of service he thrives on, Jesus Ferreira continues to score many goals. Only Denis Bouanga, playing for a rampant LAFC, has scored more in the league than the USMNT Number 9 - and Ferreira’s nine goals from just 15 shots on target is the mark of a lethal finisher firmly in his groove.

But, with all that said, Nashville feels like they’re a group of players all singing off the same hymn sheet right now, and they’re a more cohesive unit than Dallas. With the extra rest period and MLS’ MVP conducting things from the middle of the park, a road win here would put the rest of the league on notice.

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Best Bet

Both Teams to Score: Yes (-125) • Bet365 Sportsbook

Nashville’s defense has been impressive of late, but they’ve still conceded once in each of their last four. With the talent of both Ferreira and Mukhtar on either side of this one, both teams getting on the scoresheet makes sense.

Over 2.5 Goals (+100) • Bet365 Sportsbook

Eight out of the twelve midweek MLS fixtures ended with over 2.5 goals, and it’s becoming a bit of a trend in a part of the season that contains so much congestion.