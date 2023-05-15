FC Cincinnati vs CF Montréal Predictions & Best Bets | MLS Matchday 13 

FC Cincinnati’s hot start to their MLS campaign shows no signs of slowing down. Still, their Supporters' Shield credentials will be tested midweek under the lights by a Montréal side on a six-game winning streak in all competitions - as the Canadians make the trip south to TQL Stadium.

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montréal Odds

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montréal betting lines

Moneyline: FC Cincinnati (-400) • CF Montréal (+275)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-138) • Under 2.5 (+107)

Both Teams To Score: Yes (-134) • No (+100)

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montréal Match Prediction

FC Cincinnati 1:0 CF Montréal

It’s not headline news that home advantage counts big in MLS, but it can be the difference maker when separating two sides in genuinely excellent form.

Nowhere has this been clearer than in Cincinnati this season - who hold a 6-0-0 record on home turf - and it’s earned them a spot at the top table, with Cincy sitting pretty alongside the Revs at the top of the East.

It’s been an impressive run - all seven of their MLS wins this season have come by a single goal. It means that this is a side comfortable in their ability to keep teams out, and while they haven’t been blitzing opponents in a way you might expect from a side with the quality of Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, and Sergio Santos in their forward line.

Cincinnati just keeps grinding out the wins that matter.

From the depths of nowhere, Montréal have turned this season around. After losing six of their opening seven, including hammerings at the hands of both New England and Vancouver, things are looking up.

Since then, they’ve won six in a row, including four in MLS, and have dispatched Canadian rivals Toronto twice in different competitions in a few days.

The second of these was comprehensive. Montréal completely dominated at home on Matchday 12, restricting Toronto to two shots, and neither on target, against a team with the quality of both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernadeschi in its attacking trident.

Hernán Losada might be remembered best as a player for silky on-ball technique, but his Montréal side are not built in that image - this team is combative and defensively improving week by week.

They’ve conceded once in this winning streak to the aforementioned Insigne in the Canadian Championship quarter-final.

With all that said, this is a step up in test for Montréal in terms of quality, and TQL is a stadium where nobody has yet been able to take a point off Cincinnati.

So while things are up for the Canadians, the Orange & Blue will likely have enough in the tank to ensure another single-goal win and a continuation of that home winning streak.

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montréal Best Bet

Total Goals: Under 2.5 (+107) • bet365 Sportsbook

With Cincinnati’s record of only winning by a single goal and Montréal’s defensive solidity of late, this one has low-scoring written all over it. Under 2.5 goals in the game looks like a real possibility.

Winning Margin: FC Cincinnati by 1 (+275) • bet365 Sportsbook