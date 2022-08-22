FC Cincinnati sign goalkeeper Evan Louro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have added some goalkeeping depth for the stretch run, announcing Monday they’ve signed Evan Louro through the end of the 2022 MLS season with club options for 2023 and 2024.
Louro, 26, spent the past two seasons at USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, winning the league’s Golden Glove award in 2021.
The New Jersey native signed a homegrown deal with the New York Red Bulls in 2017, though didn’t make a first-team appearance.
“I’d like to welcome Evan to FC Cincinnati,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s a talented goalkeeper and an excellent teammate, and we’re excited to add him to the group.”
Louro gives FCC another option behind starter Roman Celentano and backup Alec Kann. Kenneth Vermeer is out for the year after undergoing pectoral surgery in late July, and homegrown Beckham Sunderland is in concussion protocol.
Louro made 53 appearances across all competitions with the Rowdies over two seasons, as Tampa Bay reached back-to-back USL Championship finals.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be at FC Cincinnati,” said Louro in a release. “Everyone has been super welcoming, which is a direct reflection on the type of culture Coach Noonan and his staff have created here. I’m excited to get going and work with Coach [Paul] Rogers and the incredible group of goalkeepers and to get back to where I was before my injury. To the fans, I can promise that I will be the hardest worker in the room, and the rest will take care of itself.”
The Orange & Blue enter MLS Week 27 sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, chasing a first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. Only one point back of seventh-place Columbus Crew, they finished bottom of the league three years running upon joining MLS in 2019.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant