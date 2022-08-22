FC Cincinnati sign goalkeeper Evan Louro

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be at FC Cincinnati,” said Louro in a release. “Everyone has been super welcoming, which is a direct reflection on the type of culture Coach Noonan and his staff have created here. I’m excited to get going and work with Coach [Paul] Rogers and the incredible group of goalkeepers and to get back to where I was before my injury. To the fans, I can promise that I will be the hardest worker in the room, and the rest will take care of itself.”