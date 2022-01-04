FC Cincinnati sign forward Dominique Badji in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have signed forward Dominique Badji via free agency, the Orange & Blue announced Tuesday, landing the MLS veteran through the 2022 season with club options for 2023 and 2024.
Badji originally joined MLS in 2015 and has 38 goals and 17 assists across 153 regular-season appearances (116 starts). He was last with the Colorado Rapids after a midseason trade from Nashville SC, plus has featured for FC Dallas.
“We’re excited to add a player of Dominique’s quality and character to the group,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He is a proven goalscorer in MLS, and his elite pace and work rate fit well into what we’re trying to build here.”
Badji gives FCC another option up top as the Albright/Pat Noonan (head coach) era gets underway, with Brenner and Brandon Vazquez their other leading center forwards.
This is Cincinnati’s latest addition after they acquired goalkeeper Alec Kann (trade) and fullback Alvas Powell (free agency) earlier this offseason.