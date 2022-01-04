FC Cincinnati sign forward Dominique Badji in free agency

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed forward Dominique Badji via free agency, the Orange & Blue announced Tuesday, landing the MLS veteran through the 2022 season with club options for 2023 and 2024.

Badji originally joined MLS in 2015 and has 38 goals and 17 assists across 153 regular-season appearances (116 starts). He was last with the Colorado Rapids after a midseason trade from Nashville SC, plus has featured for FC Dallas.