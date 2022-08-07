FC Cincinnati loan winger Isaac Atanga to Turkish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
FC Cincinnati have loaned winger Isaac Atanga to Turkish second-division side Göztepe SK through May 2023, the club announced Sunday. The deal includes a purchase option.
Atanga, 22, has been a U22 Initiative player for the Orange & Blue. He made just one appearance (45 minutes) this year, though had one goal and two assists in 22 matches (12 starts) a season ago.
Atanga joined FC Cincinnati in March 2021 from FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superligaen. The Ghanaian’s new club is the same team Cincy acquired defensive midfielder and Designated Player Obinna Nwobodo from in mid-April.
Cincy, in their first year under head coach Pat Noonan, are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and on track for a first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since joining the league in 2019.
