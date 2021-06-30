Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati extend loan of Franko Kovacevic from TSG Hoffenheim

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan extension

FC Cincinnati have extended the loan of forward Franko Kovačević from TSG Hoffenheim, the club announced Wednesday. Kovačević's loan was due to expire today.

Kovačević, 21, has made just two appearances since joining Cincinnati late last year due to travel/visa complications then a hamstring injury. He was recently activated from the injured list.

“We’re happy Franko is staying,’’ GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club statement. "We didn’t see enough from him since he suffered an injury, so extending his loan gives us more time to evaluate him. This will give him an opportunity to show himself to potentially earn some minutes in matches, but he needs to prove himself to Jaap Stam.”

The forward is a former Croatian youth international. Kovačević began his professional career with HNK Hajduk Split, making 10 appearances with the first team and a further 13 on loan with NK Rudes in the Croatian top flight before joining Hoffenheim in 2019. 

He had yet to feature with the Bundesliga club's first team, but has six goals and an assist in 11 appearances for the club's second team. 

Cincinnati and Hoffenheim announced a strategic partnership in September of last year, with Kovačević's loan the first player movement between the clubs.

Transfer Tracker FC Cincinnati Franko Kovacevic

Advertising

Related Stories

Austin FC sign Senegal youth international forward Moussa Djitte
Charlotte FC sign US youth international Adam Armour from Nurnberg
Report: Atlanta United's George Bello attracting European interest

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS projected lineups - Week 11

MLS projected lineups - Week 11
MLS Fantasy Week 10 positional rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 10 positional rankings
Charlotte FC begin search for Chief Fan Officer

Charlotte FC begin search for Chief Fan Officer
Ayo Akinola opts to represent Canada over the USMNT

Ayo Akinola opts to represent Canada over the USMNT
Austin FC sign a striker, keep options open for further additions this summer
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Austin FC sign a striker, keep options open for further additions this summer
FC Cincinnati extend loan of Franko Kovacevic from TSG Hoffenheim
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati extend loan of Franko Kovacevic from TSG Hoffenheim
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
1:37

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
GOAL: Angel Montesinos, Real Salt Lake - 72nd min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
1:04

GOAL: Angel Montesinos, Real Salt Lake - 72nd min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
GOAL: Axel Kei, Real Salt Lake - 28th min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
1:03

GOAL: Axel Kei, Real Salt Lake - 28th min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
Jude Wellings and Axel Kei pounce on San Jose early as RSL advances to the MLS NEXT Cup u15 Final
1:00

Jude Wellings and Axel Kei pounce on San Jose early as RSL advances to the MLS NEXT Cup u15 Final
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.