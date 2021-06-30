FC Cincinnati extend loan of Franko Kovacevic from TSG Hoffenheim

Kovačević, 21, has made just two appearances since joining Cincinnati late last year due to travel/visa complications then a hamstring injury. He was recently activated from the injured list.

“We’re happy Franko is staying,’’ GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club statement. "We didn’t see enough from him since he suffered an injury, so extending his loan gives us more time to evaluate him. This will give him an opportunity to show himself to potentially earn some minutes in matches, but he needs to prove himself to Jaap Stam.”