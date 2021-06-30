FC Cincinnati extend loan of Franko Kovacevic from TSG Hoffenheim

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan extension
FC Cincinnati have extended the loan of forward Franko Kovačević from TSG Hoffenheim, the club announced Wednesday. Kovačević's loan was due to expire today.
Kovačević, 21, has made just two appearances since joining Cincinnati late last year due to travel/visa complications then a hamstring injury. He was recently activated from the injured list.
“We’re happy Franko is staying,’’ GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club statement. "We didn’t see enough from him since he suffered an injury, so extending his loan gives us more time to evaluate him. This will give him an opportunity to show himself to potentially earn some minutes in matches, but he needs to prove himself to Jaap Stam.”
The forward is a former Croatian youth international. Kovačević began his professional career with HNK Hajduk Split, making 10 appearances with the first team and a further 13 on loan with NK Rudes in the Croatian top flight before joining Hoffenheim in 2019.
He had yet to feature with the Bundesliga club's first team, but has six goals and an assist in 11 appearances for the club's second team.
Cincinnati and Hoffenheim announced a strategic partnership in September of last year, with Kovačević's loan the first player movement between the clubs.