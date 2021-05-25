Ex-Portland Timbers academy standout Jacob Montes joins Crystal Palace

Jacob Montes, who spent time in the Portland Timbers Academy and was available in the post-NCAA Waivers process last week, has signed a one-year deal with Premier League side Crystal Palace, it was announced Tuesday.
The 22-year-old midfielder played four years at Georgetown University, where he won the Division I national title in 2019. While with the Hoyas, he earned All-American and Big East Midfielder of the Year honors and accumulated 15 goals and 16 assists throughout 73 games.
“I’m extremely excited,” Montes, who's originally from Florida, said in a release. “It’s been a dream to be a professional soccer player since I could walk, really, so to be able to sign for a Premier League club is incredible. I want to try to make a good impression, and do whatever I can to perform at the highest level.”
Montes left Georgetown during the spring season and now could spend the summer on loan to help him acquire a work visa in England. Further, Steven Goff of the Washington Post has reported that the New England Revolution acquired Montes' MLS rights during the Waivers process.
"We’ve been really impressed by Jacob, and welcome him to the club,” Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said.
This past season, Crystal Palace finished 14th in the Premier League standings. They've been in England's top flight since 2013-14, though have struggled to push into the table's top half.
