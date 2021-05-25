Ex-Portland Timbers academy standout Jacob Montes joins Crystal Palace

Jacob Montes, who spent time in the Portland Timbers Academy and was available in the post-NCAA Waivers process last week, has signed a one-year deal with Premier League side Crystal Palace, it was announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old midfielder played four years at Georgetown University, where he won the Division I national title in 2019. While with the Hoyas, he earned All-American and Big East Midfielder of the Year honors and accumulated 15 goals and 16 assists throughout 73 games.