Each MLS team's breakout player candidate in 2022

Why he'll break out

Campbell put in about 10 solid hours as a 20-year-old and is likely in line for more in 2022, as he’ll start the year third on the CB depth chart. That won’t mean a ton of starts right away or potentially at all – depending upon injuries, of course – but whenever one of Alan Franco or Miles Robinson needs a rest, Campbell’s the next man up. And if Gonzalo Pineda does a reprise of the 3-4-2-1 (unlikely, but not impossible), then Campbell may suddenly become a starter.