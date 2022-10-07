Decision Day: Players who'll decide or spoil Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs fates

This is the best MLS Cup shot CF Montréal have had since Ignacio Piatti and Didier Drogba were terrorizing teams all those years ago. They aren’t going to have multiple cracks at it with this squad.

So yeah, the timing is now, and having home-field advantage (even though they’re also the best road team in MLS by the numbers) through the Eastern Conference bracket and maybe even MLS Cup if LAFC fall short, would be a boon to their hopes. To leapfrog Philly for 1st in the East, they must take down Miami in Fort Lauderdale and hope Toronto do them a solid at Subaru Park, flipping places in the standings. To do that, they must slow down Miami’s currently rampant attack.