Decision Day: Players who'll decide or spoil Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs fates

Decision Day is here.
You want to know what’s at stake. We’ve got all the scenarios, plus the current Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket. The TV schedule is, quite obviously, useful as you plan your Sunday. Not a reader? There’s a full Extratime presented by AT&T 5G episode previewing the day, plus multiple MLS Today shows to satiate your podcast needs.
Seven simultaneous games (East at 2:30 pm ET; West at 5 pm ET) are a lot to consume, even for the most multi-screen keen among us. That’s why we’ve also got a LIVE watchalong show on the MLS YouTube and Twitch channels throughout Sunday’s action (come hang with Matt Doyle, Calen Carr and myself starting at 2:30 pm ET) with a constantly updated table and playoff bracket, plus all the highlights (or lowlights, depending on your perspective) you can consume as they happen.
We’ll watch the 14-team playoff field takes shape. We’ll pray for drama until the final kick out West. The players, meanwhile, will do the deciding. Here’s who could make the biggest marks on the final day of the 2022 regular season, by conference (East before West, to follow game times) and in order of relative stakes.
- WHO: Columbus (7th, East) at Orlando (8th, East)
- WHEN: 2:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes
- AT STAKE: Playoff spot
One goal since Aug. 21. One goal in his last 622 minutes. Look, Cucho is a baller. I’m not doubting his talent or his ability to be a volume scorer in MLS. I’m just saying, he took the league by storm to start – eight goals in his first eight games – and then hit a bit of a dry spell.
It’s certainly not Hernandez’s fault the Crew can’t hold leads …
… but having a lead (how about two goals, just to be safe?) would be a good first step toward backing into the playoffs. All it takes for Columbus is a draw at Orlando.
- WHO: Orlando (8th, East) vs. Columbus (7th, East)
- WHEN: 2:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes
- AT STAKE: Playoff spot
What on Earth was Antonio Carlos thinking in Wednesday night’s 4-1 beatdown at Miami? The yellow card he saw for Heisman stiff-arming Bryce Duke was needless (though I get his frustration) and leaves Orlando’s best central defender suspended on yellow-card accumulation. Bad timing much?! Even worse timing because Robin Jansson hasn’t played since mid-August due to injury…
So what’s the solution for Oscar Pareja? The most likely is that Kyle Smith slides over from right back and Ruan takes his place at fullback. That leaves Schlegel and Smith to deal with Cucho. By my count, they’ve partnered each other at center back once this year, in a 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. It could work! It could also backfire in a make-or-break match!
- WHO: D.C. (14th, East) vs. Cincinnati (6th, East)
- WHEN: 2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+
- AT STAKE: Ruining the party
The only role for the Spoon winners to play is spoiler. If they win at home against FC Cincinnati and Orlando and Columbus draw, that would knock Pat Noonan’s resurgent-but-still-not-playoff-secure squad OUT of the postseason.
I, for one, do not want to see that happen, but if it does, it goes without saying that D.C. United must score. Benteke is the most likely candidate to do so. The Black-and-Red have scored a league-low 34 goals this year.
- WHO: Cincinnati (6th, East) at D.C. (14th, East)
- WHEN: 2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+
- AT STAKE: Playoff spot
Cincy could just try to blitz D.C. early and coast to a playoff-sealing result. Maybe that’d work – and maybe last weekend’s 3-2 home loss to Chicago should be a lesson in leaving yourself vulnerable to transition moments – but no matter how this game goes there is going to be a chance or three for the home team, and all the visitors need is a draw. If Celentano steps up big in those moments and keeps a clean sheet, it won’t matter what the attack does.
- WHO: Montréal (2nd, East) at Miami (5th, East)
- WHEN: 2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TVA Sports
- AT STAKE: 1st/2nd place
This is the best MLS Cup shot CF Montréal have had since Ignacio Piatti and Didier Drogba were terrorizing teams all those years ago. They aren’t going to have multiple cracks at it with this squad.
Wanyama announced this is his last season in Montréal. Djordje Mihailovic is headed to AZ Alkmaar in the winter. Fabrizio Romano has already sold Ismael Kone for millions (jokes, but for real, he’s probably gone). Alistair Johnston and Kamal Miller could follow after the World Cup depending on their performances with Canada on the big stage.
So yeah, the timing is now, and having home-field advantage (even though they’re also the best road team in MLS by the numbers) through the Eastern Conference bracket and maybe even MLS Cup if LAFC fall short, would be a boon to their hopes. To leapfrog Philly for 1st in the East, they must take down Miami in Fort Lauderdale and hope Toronto do them a solid at Subaru Park, flipping places in the standings. To do that, they must slow down Miami’s currently rampant attack.
Enter Wanyama.
- WHO: Miami (5th, East) vs. Montréal (2nd, East)
- WHEN: 2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TVA Sports
- AT STAKE: Playoff seeding
What a freaking legend. Don’t hide those feelings, Pipita. We’re on this journey with you. It’s clear this final hurrah means the world to Higuain, and his goals mean the world to Inter. If they take down Montréal, no easy task, the fighting Phil Neville’s have a shot at a home game in Round One of the playoffs (depending on the Red Bulls’ result). That matters, a lot.
Recent history says any win will come from the foot of Gonzalo, who has seven goals in his past five games (4W, 1L). He’s got 14g/2a in 15 games since midsummer, too.
- WHO: New York (4th, East) vs. Charlotte (9th, East)
- WHEN: 2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+
- AT STAKE: Playoff seeding
Guess what happened in seven of the last eight Red Bulls wins? Morgan scored. Their record when the Scottish winger scores is 9W-1L-2D. The Red Bulls have won just five games in which Morgan didn’t score. Point being things tend to go better when Morgan scores. A win at home against Charlotte would seal a home game and maybe even jumping over rivals NYCFC for seeding.
- WHO: Philadelphia (1st, East) vs. Toronto (13th, East)
- WHEN: 2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN1/4
- AT STAKE: 1st/2nd place
Will he play or will Jim Curtin and the medical team (probably rightly) figure they can handle Toronto FC at home without their captain?
This is more of a forward-thinking inclusion. Charlie Davies told me on Extratime that there was no chance Philly lose at home for the first time this year on Decision Day (11W-0L-5D so far). Yeah, probably, but I figured the Union would be competitive in Charlotte, too. Someone other than Bedoya, assuming he’s rested for the playoffs, better set the tone. Home-field advantage is at stake.
- WHO: Toronto (13th, East) at Philadelphia (1st, East)
- WHEN: 2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN1/4
- AT STAKE: Playoff spoiler
If anyone is going to spoil the home-field advantage party on the banks of the Delaware, it’s Bernardeschi. Zero goals or assists in two games. He’s due.
- WHO: Minnesota (7th, West) vs. Vancouver (9th, West)
- WHEN: 5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN1/4
- AT STAKE: Playoff spot
The Loons are not shutting out Vancouver. Period. That means they gotta score more goals than the ‘Caps. That means Reynoso has to be the boss that he can be but isn’t always.
I think Minnesota fall short, and it won’t be Reynoso’s fault. Losing Bakaye Dibassy ushered in this utterly disastrous spell (5Ls, 1D) and Kervin Arriaga’s suspension, as well as Robin Lod’s uncertain status (questionable), are potentially season-defining blows.
In other bad omens, Sunday is fan appreciation day at Allianz Field, and supporters have been asked to wear black. Now, where else does an entire audience wear black?
- WHO: Vancouver (9th, West) at Minnesota (7th, West)
- WHEN: 5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, TSN1/4
- AT STAKE: Playoff spot
On Thursday’s Extratime, Vanni Sartini called Gauld a Designated Player with the mindset of a supplemental roster guy. The Scottish Messi (I swear that’s a real nickname) works hard and you love to see it from a DP No. 10 … but the ‘Caps also need the special stuff they’re paying for to be at their best. In their last three games, all wins that kept the playoff dream alive, Gauld has two goals and two assists – getting on the scoresheet in all three.
Goals. Assists. Wins. That’s what Vancouver need.
- WHO: Salt Lake (8th, West) vs. Portland (6th, West)
- WHEN: 5 pm ET | ESPN2
- AT STAKE: Playoff spot
Look, someone has to score. Real Salt Lake have to win. There is no other path. Someone has to score, and these three are the only ones who’ve either done it or created the opportunities to do it with any sort of regularity.
Again, someone has to score.
- WHO: Portland (6th, West) at Salt Lake (8th, West)
- WHEN: 5 pm ET | ESPN2
- AT STAKE: Playoff spot
The leaves are falling. It’s Dairon time. Enough said.
- WHO: Kansas City (12th, West) at Dallas (3rd, West)
- WHEN: 5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+
- AT STAKE: Seeding spoiler
Alan Pulido is coming back for 2023 and says he’s ready to help return Sporting KC to their best. They’ve been at their best, by far, with Agada leading the line since the summer. The dude is direct in the best possible way. He doesn’t half-ass runs. He puts shots on frame. He scores goals.
Competition is a good thing for 2023, but that’s next year. Pulido underneath Agada in a two-striker set, anyone? More immediately, FC Dallas are going to have to deal with Big Willy, who could well score the goals that keep them from hosting a game in Round One (and potentially beyond).
- WHO: Dallas (3rd, West) vs. Kansas City (12th, West)
- WHEN: 5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+
- AT STAKE: Playoff seeding
Don’t look to Arriola for the goals. He was hot to start 2022 but hasn’t scored since July 16. Look to the US international for the movement that opens space for the players around him, particularly Jesus Ferreira. That movement leads to lots of crossing and cut-back opportunities. Those lead to goal-scoring chances.
All the numbers say Arriola is FC Dallas’ chance-creation engine. No wonder they were shut out in Colorado without him last week. They need that engine to fire in Frisco to ensure a home playoff game next weekend.
- WHO: Nashville (5th, West) at LAFC (1st, West)
- WHEN: 5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+
- AT STAKE: Playoff seeding, awards
Do you know what would be the proper cap to an MVP season? Scoring/creating the goals that knock off the Supporters’ Shield winners on Decision Day and lock in a home playoff game (depending on other results) for Nashville.
If anyone can do it, it’s Hany, who is getting my MVP vote (and has the Golden Boot presented by Audi basically wrapped up, too).
- WHO: LA (4th, West) at Houston (13th, West)
- WHEN: 5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+
- AT STAKE: Playoff seeding
Apart from maybe Higuain, Hernandez has been the league’s best No. 9 since the start of August. He got his team into the playoffs, and they could really use a home game. The words “Houston Dynamo” and “Decision Day” don’t conjure up great memories for Galaxy fans, but Chicharito can help change that (with help from Riqui Puig).