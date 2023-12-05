Combined XI: Columbus Crew vs. LAFC MLS Cup 2023

It all comes down to Saturday afternoon at Lower.com Field: Eastern Conference champions Columbus Crew will host Western Conference champions LAFC for MLS Cup presented by Audi (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
Now, what would a combined XI for these two finalists look like? We've kicked those tires with a more traditional 4-3-3 formation – apologies to the 3-4-2-1 Wilfred Nancy employs.
LAFC, defending MLS Cup champions, have six players represented. Columbus, seeking their second MLS Cup since 2020, have five players in the squad.
Will Dénis Bouanga, this year's Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, break the MLS calendar-year goals record (all competitions) this weekend? He has 37 in 2023, one behind the 38 Carlos Vela reached during his 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winning season.
Put that into global context and Bouanga narrowly trails the likes of PSG forward Kylian Mbappé and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane for goals this year. That's some pretty good company to keep.
To emphasize Cucho's impact in Columbus: The club-record signing has 45 goal contributions (29g/16a) in 48 games – regular season and playoffs – since joining the Crew from Watford FC last July. And this year, he has a league-leading 6.13 in American Soccer Analysis' all-encompassing goals added stat.
Back in Colombia's national team, Cucho's been worth every penny.
When the Crew sold Lucas Zelarayán to Saudi Pro League side Al-Fateh on July 31, supporters were, erm, less than pleased. The club's front office had a replacement on deck, though, acquiring Diego Rossi from Turkish side Fenerbahçe just two days later.
That wasn't a like-for-like swap – Zelarayán and Rossi bring different profiles and qualities. But the Uruguay international has proven productive for Columbus with 5g/6a in 15 games across the regular season and playoffs.
Rossi, a former Golden Boot winner with LAFC, also scored this clutch equalizer in last weekend's epic Hell is Real Eastern Conference Final:
Ilie, scorer of the penalty kick that sealed LAFC's MLS Cup 2022 win over Philadelphia, remains the heartbeat of the defending champs' midfield.
His No. 6 play – breaking up attacks, acting as a possession fulcrum, etc. – allows Kellyn Acosta and Timothy Tillman to thrive in box-to-box roles. And this year, the Spanish-American veteran has played in all but two of LAFC's 52 matches to date.
An MLS All-Star nod. Third place on this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list. His US men's national team debut in January.
It's been a true breakout campaign for Aidan Morris, the Crew's homegrown midfielder who's been empowered by head coach Wilfried Nancy's system.
On Saturday, he can add a second MLS Cup title to his growing résumé. He memorably started in Columbus' 2020 title win over Seattle, then at just 19 years and 27 days old.
We'll gladly give the mic to Diego Valeri, Darlington Nagbe's teammate during their Portland Timbers days.
"If I ever have grandchildren and they ask about soccer in the United States, I will tell them that I played with him," Valeri wrote over the weekend.
Columbus' captain can win a fourth MLS Cup this weekend – becoming just the 10th player to accomplish that feat. He's previously lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy with Portland (2015), Atlanta United (2018) and his hometown Crew (2020).
He's one of the best midfielders in MLS history.
Palacios, part of Ecuador's 2022 World Cup squad, remains among the best left backs in MLS. Below, focus on the red (defensive play) and yellow (in possession) sections to illustrate as much.
"His timing and his anticipation and his football IQ is something that this league, I don't think, has ever seen in that position. We're very blessed to have him and to see him, at this stage in his career, putting everything he possibly has in it for this group and this team, is special."
That was head coach Steve Cherundolo, after LAFC's Western Conference Semifinal win at Seattle, reflecting on Giorgio Chiellini's impact. The legendary Italian center back, at age 39, has still got it.
Want an example of how unique Columbus' tactical approach is?
Across MLS, Steven Moreira is second in pass attempts (2,431) and third in touches (2,882) – keeping company atop those charts with Houston's Héctor Herrera, Seattle's João Paulo and LA's Riqui Puig, some of the best midfielders in the league.
But Moreira is a defender, of course. More specifically, he's a converted center back whose right-back upbringing brings a twist to the Crew's backline.
Ryan Hollingshead this year: 7g/1a in 37 games across the regular season and playoffs. Plenty of wingers would gladly take that production, never mind a right back.
A stat tells a story: Maxime Crépeau, per FBref, has saved 4.4 goals more than expected this postseason while posting three straight clean sheets for LAFC. So does the human side: Crépeau suffered a broken leg in MLS Cup 2022 that forced him to miss the World Cup with Canada. He patiently recovered, reclaimed the starting job in September and has been a game-changer for the Black & Gold.
Shoutout to Patrick Schulte, who's made some huge saves for Columbus. But when push comes to shove, we're going with Crépeau.