Columbus Crew sign midfielder Amar Sejdić

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder Amar Sejdić via free agency, the club announced Monday.
The 28-year-old German is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.
"Amar’s technical characteristics will offer greater tactical flexibility to our midfield group," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.
"With his experience in MLS and familiarity of our style of play from his time with our coaching staff, Amar will be a valuable addition to our team, and we are excited to welcome him and his family to Columbus."
Sejdić has spent his entire professional career in MLS, producing 2g/3a in 95 regular-season games. He spent last season with Nashville SC after stints with CF Montréal (2019-21) and Atlanta United (2021-23).
Sejdić adds depth in Columbus' central midfield alongside key starters Darlington Nagbe and Sean Zawadzki. He is their second veteran newcomer after Finnish international Lassi Lappalainen was also signed via free agency.
