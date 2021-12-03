Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Eloy Room

"We are thrilled that Eloy will be part of the Columbus Crew the next two seasons," Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in Friday's release. "We signed Eloy in 2019 because of his well-established international experience and felt he would be a great addition to our defense. Since joining us, Eloy has not only performed on the field, but he has also bought into the values of the Crew to become a veteran voice and leader in the locker room. We look forward to continued success with him as our goalkeeper.”