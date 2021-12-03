Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Eloy Room

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Columbus Crew have re-signed goalkeeper Eloy Room through the 2023 MLS season with a club option for 2024, as announced Friday. He'll continue to occupy an international roster spot.

The 32-year-old originally joined Columbus in 2019 from PSV Eindhoven and has made 59 starts since, posting 15 shutouts for head coach Caleb Porter's team. He helped them win MLS Cup 2020 and this year's Campeones Cup.

"We are thrilled that Eloy will be part of the Columbus Crew the next two seasons," Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in Friday's release. "We signed Eloy in 2019 because of his well-established international experience and felt he would be a great addition to our defense. Since joining us, Eloy has not only performed on the field, but he has also bought into the values of the Crew to become a veteran voice and leader in the locker room. We look forward to continued success with him as our goalkeeper.”

Room started his professional career with Dutch side Vitesse, where he made 133 appearances from 2008-17 before moving to PSV, where he made three first-team appearances and played 14 games for reserve side Jong PSV prior to joining Columbus.

Room also plays at the international level for Curacao, where he's accumulated 40 senior caps since debuting in 2015.

