Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew re-sign forward Erik Hurtado

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Erik Hurtado Columbus Crew

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Columbus Crew have re-signed forward Erik Hurtado for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Thursday.

Hurtado, a 10-year MLS veteran, was a free agent.

“We’re pleased to welcome Erik back to the Crew for a second season,” Columbus president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “He has 10 years of experience in our league, and he provides us with options up top and on the wing. Erik’s dedication and hard work throughout preseason have been evident, and we’re excited for him to continue his tenure as a Crew player.”

Columbus originally acquired Hurtado last July in a trade with CF Montréal. Now, he projects a continued depth option alongside Gyasi Zardes and Miguel Berry.

The 31-year-old has 19 goals and 11 assists across ​​140 regular-season games (60 starts) across time with Columbus, Montréal, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Sporting Kansas City. Vancouver selected him No. 5 overall (first round) in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.

Columbus Crew Erik Hurtado Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Charlotte FC sign defenders Anton Walkes, Joseph Mora to new contracts
Real Salt Lake sign forward Sergio Cordova on loan from FC Augsburg
New England Revolution mutually part ways with defender Christian Mafla
More News
More News
LAFC hire Marco Antonio Garcés as director of football operations after Pachuca stint

LAFC hire Marco Antonio Garcés as director of football operations after Pachuca stint
Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou silences Egypt's Mo Salah in AFCON semis

Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou silences Egypt's Mo Salah in AFCON semis
MLS preseason 2022 roundup: Kubo, Reynoso golazos highlight Thursday slate

MLS preseason 2022 roundup: Kubo, Reynoso golazos highlight Thursday slate
Charlotte FC sign defenders Anton Walkes, Joseph Mora to new contracts
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign defenders Anton Walkes, Joseph Mora to new contracts
Columbus Crew re-sign forward Erik Hurtado
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew re-sign forward Erik Hurtado
For FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal, 2022 is all about production

For FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal, 2022 is all about production
More News
Video
Video
Extratime Club & Country - Feb 2, 2022
0:00

Extratime Club & Country - Feb 2, 2022
USA vs. Honduras - Game Highlights
4:13

USA vs. Honduras - Game Highlights
GOAL: Christian Pulisic puts it away for USA
0:42

GOAL: Christian Pulisic puts it away for USA
GOAL: Walker Zimmerman hits the back of the net for USA
0:52

GOAL: Walker Zimmerman hits the back of the net for USA
More Video