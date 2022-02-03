Columbus Crew re-sign forward Erik Hurtado

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The Columbus Crew have re-signed forward Erik Hurtado for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Thursday.
Hurtado, a 10-year MLS veteran, was a free agent.
“We’re pleased to welcome Erik back to the Crew for a second season,” Columbus president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “He has 10 years of experience in our league, and he provides us with options up top and on the wing. Erik’s dedication and hard work throughout preseason have been evident, and we’re excited for him to continue his tenure as a Crew player.”
Columbus originally acquired Hurtado last July in a trade with CF Montréal. Now, he projects a continued depth option alongside Gyasi Zardes and Miguel Berry.
The 31-year-old has 19 goals and 11 assists across 140 regular-season games (60 starts) across time with Columbus, Montréal, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Sporting Kansas City. Vancouver selected him No. 5 overall (first round) in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.