Columbus balancing CCL mission, MLS season's quick turnaround

“With the injuries and short games in between, it's always good to get the result earlier whenever we can so we can rest players that need to rest, we can try to be safe,” Artur said. “Of course this game is also another one we have a good advantage. We didn't win the game yet, but we have a good advantage and we've got to be smart about it and got to play the right way to be safe with the players and to secure the result.”