Colorado Rapids sign defender Anthony Markanich after SuperDraft selection

The Colorado Rapids have signed defender Anthony Markanich through the 2022 MLS season with options from 2023-25, the club announced Thursday.

Markanich was selected by Colorado 26th overall (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after a four-season career at Northern Illinois University.

“Anthony had an excellent preseason with our group and demonstrated the qualities and potential that led us to select him in the SuperDraft,” EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “We’re delighted to extend him a contract and officially welcome him to the club.”