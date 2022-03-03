Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign defender Anthony Markanich after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have signed defender Anthony Markanich through the 2022 MLS season with options from 2023-25, the club announced Thursday.

Markanich was selected by Colorado 26th overall (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after a four-season career at Northern Illinois University.

“Anthony had an excellent preseason with our group and demonstrated the qualities and potential that led us to select him in the SuperDraft,” EVP and general manager Pádraig Smith said in a release. “We’re delighted to extend him a contract and officially welcome him to the club.”

While at Northern Illinois, the 22-year-old was a three-time First-Team All-MAC honoree. The left back made 67 appearances for the Huskies, registering 17 goals and adding 24 assists, the latter of which are tied for second-most in program history.

Markanich’s brother, Nick, was previously signed by FC Cincinnati after he was selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft's second round (No. 30 overall), also out of Northern Illinois University.

Colorado’s other first-round SuperDraft selection, former Notre Dame midfielder Mohamed Omar (No. 23 overall), has since signed with Halifax Wanderers FC of the Candian Premier League.

