Cobi Jones gives his All-Star Game prediction and recalls his best ASG memories

He’s accumulated many fond memories about his All-Star Game experiences, though some of his most vivid ones occurred in the events that led up to the game.

Jones is one of the most decorated players in league history. He won a pair of MLS Cups across a sterling 11-year career with the Galaxy and made eight All-Star Game appearances en route to being inducted to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

“I think it's going to be 3-1 MLS All-Stars,” said Jones on the recent edition of The Call Up , filmed on location in Los Angeles. “We want goals.”

In his current role as a broadcaster, Cobi Jones has covered plenty of Major League Soccer and Liga MX matches, leaving the former LA Galaxy star uniquely positioned to offer a prediction for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday evening (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

“In the early years, I couldn’t tell you how many times we got lost on the way to venues, trying to figure out where you’re going," Jones said. "You always have the after-parties. It wasn’t me, of course, but some of the other guys got ‘lost’ to a certain venue and ended up at the local nightclub. I don’t know how that would have happened. It conveniently happens like that every once in a while.”

Jones, who coached the MLS All-Stars in Tuesday night’s All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, wasn’t done with predictions.

When regular-season play resumes, LAFC host the LA Galaxy on Saturday in the latest chapter of El Trafico (7 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes). Both Western Conference clubs are chasing a playoff spot and bragging rights.