Chicago Fire sign Jonathan Dean to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Chicago Fire FC have signed defender Jonathan Dean to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.

Dean joined Chicago ahead of the 2023 season after featuring for USL Championship side Birmingham Legion. In nearly three full seasons, the 28-year-old fullback has recorded 1g/4a in 71 league appearances.

Dean was the 39th overall pick (second round) in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City, though he didn't feature for the club.