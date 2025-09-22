Chicago Fire sign Jeffrey Gal to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Chicago Fire FC have signed goalkeeper Jeffrey Gal to a contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.

A Chicago native, Gal has featured seven times for the Fire since arriving in 2023. All seven appearances have come during the 2025 season, where he helped keep one clean sheet.

The 32-year-old has primarily backed up starting goalkeeper Chris Brady. He's also played extensively for the Fire's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Chicago Fire FC II.