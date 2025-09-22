Chicago Fire sign Chris Mueller to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Chicago Fire FC have signed winger Chris Mueller to a contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.

Mueller joined Chicago in May 2022 from Scottish Premier League side Hibernian FC after breaking out at Orlando City, where he recorded 21 goals and 24 assists across 112 regular-season games between 2018-21.

Mueller has produced 6g/8a in 61 appearances for the Fire, who placed the 29-year-old on their season-ending injury list in July after he was diagnosed with pericarditis.